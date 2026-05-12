Today's game between Santa Fe and America de Cali will kick-off at May 12, 2026, 9:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Santa Fe vs America de Cali are listed below. Fubo and Fanatiz both carry coverage of the Primera A for viewers in the United States.

If you are travelling and find that your usual streaming service is blocked due to geo-restrictions, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a supported country, you can access your regular broadcaster and watch the match as normal.

Santa Fe and America de Cali meet again in the Primera A, with both Colombian clubs carrying the weight of busy continental schedules into this domestic fixture.

Santa Fe have been active on two fronts, competing in the Copa Libertadores Group E alongside their league commitments. Their most recent outing in that competition ended in a 1-1 draw with Corinthians, a result that continues to leave their group-stage prospects uncertain.

America de Cali arrive having played in the Copa Sudamericana, where they beat Alianza Atletico 2-0 on the road before suffering a 2-0 defeat to Tigre in the same competition. Their continental form has been inconsistent, but they sit fourth in the Apertura standings and will want to close the gap on the teams above them.

These two sides drew 1-1 when they met just days ago on May 10, a result that neither will be entirely satisfied with. America de Cali have won two of the last five encounters between the clubs, and they will look to build on that record here.

Santa Fe are seventh in the Apertura, three places and three points behind their visitors. A home win would do significant work for their position in the table.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Santa Fe vs America de Cali live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Santa Fe vs America de Cali with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Santa Fe ahead of this Primera A fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

America de Cali are similarly without a confirmed team news report at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been listed for the visiting side. Further details are expected in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Santa Fe have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with America de Cali in the Primera A on May 10, and before that they drew 1-1 with Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores. Their best result in the run was a 3-1 league win over Internacional de Bogota on May 3. They also lost 2-1 to Club Atletico Platense in the Copa Libertadores. Across the five matches, Santa Fe scored seven goals and conceded six.

America de Cali have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five outings. Their most recent match was the 1-1 draw with Santa Fe on May 10. Before that, they beat Alianza Atletico 2-0 in the Copa Sudamericana and defeated Deportivo Pereira 1-0 in the Primera A on May 3. Their two defeats came against Tigre in the Copa Sudamericana and Deportivo Cali in the league. America de Cali scored four goals and conceded four across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on May 10, 2026, when they drew 1-1 in the Primera A, with America de Cali as the home side. Before that, America de Cali won 1-0 at home on February 14, 2026. Across the last five recorded meetings, America de Cali have won three, with Santa Fe winning one and one match ending level. America de Cali have scored five goals in those encounters to Santa Fe's three.

Standings

In the Apertura, America de Cali sit fourth while Santa Fe are seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Santa Fe vs America de Cali today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: