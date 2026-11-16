How to watch Rwanda vs Mali with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 4 17 Nov 2026 - 14:00

Rwanda host Mali in the Africa Cup of Nations Qualification, with both sides having already met in the reverse fixture just days ago.

Stephen Constantine's Rwanda side go into this match on the back of a 3-2 defeat to the same opponents, a result that will have stung given they had shown real promise in their qualification campaign.

Rwanda arrive with a mixed but encouraging recent run. Back-to-back wins over Liberia and Cabo Verde showed their quality, though that loss to Mali exposed vulnerabilities they will be eager to correct on home soil.

Mali, coached by Tony, come in as the group leaders and in strong form. They beat Rwanda 3-2 in that last meeting and have dropped points only once in their last five outings, drawing 1-1 with Morocco in a friendly.

The Eagles sit top of Group K and will look to consolidate their position, while Rwanda need a result to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Rwanda vs Mali.

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