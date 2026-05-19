Today's game between Rosario Central and Universidad Central will kick-off at May 19, 2026, 6:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Rosario Central vs Universidad Central are listed below. The match is available to watch through a number of services depending on your location.

If you are travelling and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN can allow you to connect to a server in your home country and watch through your regular provider as normal.

Rosario Central host Universidad Central in the Copa Libertadores group stage, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into what could be a decisive fixture in Group H.

Rosario Central arrive at this match sitting top of the group and in reasonable domestic form, though they suffered a 1-0 defeat to River Plate in the Liga Profesional just days before this fixture. Prior to that setback, the Canallas had won back-to-back league games and secured a 1-0 Copa Libertadores victory over Libertad, suggesting their continental form remains solid.

Universidad Central come into this match third in the group, looking to close the gap on the Argentine side. The Venezuelan club's recent form tells a mixed story: two draws against Deportivo La Guaira in the league have blunted their momentum, though a 2-0 Copa Libertadores win over Independiente del Valle earlier in the month demonstrated they can perform when the stakes rise.

The head-to-head record between these sides adds sharp context to this fixture. When the teams met earlier in the current Copa Libertadores campaign, Rosario Central ran out convincing 3-0 winners on Universidad Central's own ground, a result that will weigh on the Venezuelan side as they travel to Argentina.

Group H remains tight enough that the outcome here will have real implications for both teams' progression ambitions. Rosario Central will want to press their advantage at the top, while Universidad Central need a result to stay in contention.

Read on for full details on how to watch Rosario Central vs Universidad Central live, including TV channel and live stream options, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

How to watch Rosario Central vs Universidad Central with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information is currently available for Rosario Central ahead of this Copa Libertadores fixture, and no projected starting XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

Universidad Central are also without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup details have been provided for the Venezuelan side. Check back nearer to the match for the latest on both squads.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Rosario Central head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a narrow 1-0 loss to River Plate in the Liga Profesional, though that came after back-to-back wins over Racing Club and Independiente, the latter by a commanding 3-1 scoreline. Their Copa Libertadores form within this run is clean, with a 1-0 win over Libertad confirming their ability to grind out results at continental level. Across the five games, they have scored eight goals and conceded four.

Universidad Central's last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and no defeats, though their recent Liga Profesional outings have lacked goals. Back-to-back draws against Deportivo La Guaira, including a goalless stalemate on May 15, have slowed their rhythm. Their standout result in this run was a 3-1 win over Academia Puerto Cabello, and they backed that up with a controlled 2-0 Copa Libertadores victory over Independiente del Valle. They have scored seven goals and conceded two across the five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record

ROS Last match UNI 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Universidad Central 0 - 3 Rosario Central 3 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1





These two sides have only one recorded meeting in the current dataset, and it went decisively in Rosario Central's favour. Earlier in this Copa Libertadores campaign, on April 29, Rosario Central beat Universidad Central 3-0 in Caracas, a result that underlines the Argentine side's dominance in the head-to-head so far. That victory on Venezuelan soil will give Rosario Central confidence as they prepare to host the same opponents, while Universidad Central face the challenge of reversing a heavy defeat when they travel to Argentina.

Standings

In Group H of the Copa Libertadores, Rosario Central currently lead the table in first place, while Universidad Central sit third. The gap between the sides makes this a significant fixture for the visitors, who need points to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rosario Central vs Universidad Central today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: