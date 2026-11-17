How to watch Remo vs Chapecoense AF with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 35 18 Nov 2026 - 18:00

Remo host already-relegated Chapecoense AF in a Serie A fixture that carries little competitive weight for the visitors but remains significant for a Remo side with their own position to protect.

Remo sit 19th in the table, deep in the relegation zone, and their recent form offers little comfort. Thiago Carpini's side were hammered 6-1 by Palmeiras in their last outing and have managed just one win from their past five league games.

Chapecoense arrive in worse shape still. Lacerda's side are rooted to the foot of the table in 20th, already condemned to Serie B next season after winning just four of their 34 league matches. Their relegation was confirmed before this run-in began, and they have since lost three of their last five matches, including a 2-0 defeat to Vasco da Gama last time out.

The visitors also made a notable departure in the build-up to this fixture. Former Premier League winger Yannick Bolasie left the club by mutual consent after their drop to the second tier was sealed, ending a 10-month spell in which he made 34 appearances and scored three goals.

With nothing to play for at the top and pressure mounting at the bottom, Remo will be looking to take advantage of a Chapecoense side that has little left to fight for in this final stretch of the campaign.

Read on for full details on how to watch Remo vs Chapecoense AF live.

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