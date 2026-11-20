How to watch Reims vs Saint-Etienne with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 2 - Game Week 13 21 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Stade Auguste Delaune

Reims host Saint-Etienne at the Stade Auguste Delaune in a Ligue 2 clash that carries real weight at both ends of the table. Nicolas Usai's side welcome the league leaders to Champagne in what shapes up as a genuine test of their promotion credentials.

Reims sit fourth in Ligue 2, a position that reflects a campaign of genuine promise punctuated by the odd stumble. Their last league outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Grenoble, but they bounced back with a Coupe de France win over Tourcoing US before this fixture.

Saint-Etienne arrive as the division's form team. Ian Cathro's side top Ligue 2 and have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 2-0 victory over Laval in their most recent league game.

The two clubs met earlier this season in Ligue 2, with Reims winning 1-0 at this same ground in January 2026. Saint-Etienne will be looking to avenge that result and extend their lead at the top.

With the gap between first and fourth very much in play, both managers will know that three points here could prove decisive as the season enters its critical phase.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Reims vs Saint-Etienne.

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