How to watch Queretaro vs Toluca with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States ViX

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga MX Femenil - Game Week 14 5 Nov 2026 - 20:06

Queretaro host Toluca in a Liga MX Femenil Apertura fixture with both sides looking to make ground in Group A standings.

Queretaro come into this match in poor form, having lost all five of their most recent Liga MX Femenil games. They sit ninth in Apertura Group A and are in desperate need of a result to avoid falling further adrift.

Toluca arrive in better shape. They have won three of their last five matches and currently occupy fourth place in Group A, keeping them in contention for a stronger finish in the Apertura.

The away side's most recent outing ended in a 2-3 defeat to CD Guadalajara Chivas, but prior to that they had beaten Cruz Azul and Pachuca on the road. Toluca have shown they can pick up points away from home.

Queretaro have conceded in each of their last five matches, shipping nine goals in the process. Toluca's attack will see this as an opportunity, though their own defensive record has been inconsistent.

The head-to-head history between these two clubs favours Toluca, who have won three of the last five meetings. Queretaro will need to reverse that trend to claim a rare victory.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch this Liga MX Femenil fixture, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads