How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Atletico de San Luis with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

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Match Preview

Liga MX Femenil - Game Week 14 6 Nov 2026 - 18:00

Pumas UNAM host Atletico de San Luis in Liga MX Femenil, with both sides arriving at this fixture in contrasting circumstances and with points still to play for in the Apertura standings.

Pumas sit fourth in Group B and will be looking to bounce back after a heavy 6-0 defeat to Monterrey in their most recent outing. That result snapped a modest run of unbeaten results and exposed defensive vulnerabilities that San Luis will be eager to test.

Atletico de San Luis arrive in poor form, having lost their last three Liga MX Femenil matches. A 7-0 thrashing at the hands of CF America stands as the low point of their recent run, and they have struggled to find consistency on both ends of the pitch.

San Luis sit third in Group B, one place above Pumas, meaning this fixture has direct implications for both clubs' qualification prospects. A win for either side could shift the group picture considerably with the Apertura phase progressing.

Pumas will draw confidence from their home record in this fixture, having won two of the last five meetings between these clubs. San Luis, though, will be desperate to arrest a slide that has seen them concede ten goals across their last three games.

For full details on how to watch this Liga MX Femenil fixture, including live stream options and kick-off time, read on below.

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