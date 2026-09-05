Watch Pittsburgh Panthers vs Miami Redhawks NCAAF Week 1 game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Pittsburgh Panthers vs Miami Redhawks kick-off time

5 Sept 2026 - 12:30 Acrisure Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 1 matchup between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Miami RedHawks. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, September 5, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch and live stream Pittsburgh vs Miami (OH)

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on the CW. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using ESPN Unlimited, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes the CW. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to the CW to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Pittsburgh vs Miami OH Preview

Miami (Ohio) begins the 2026 season after finishing 7-7 last year and reaching the MAC Championship Game. The RedHawks return linebacker Malcolm McCain, their top returning tackler with 73 stops in 2025, and bring back four starters along the offensive line. Miami also added running back Rodney Nelson, who rushed for 1,802 yards and 18 touchdowns at Monmouth last season. The RedHawks recorded 40 sacks in 2025, ranking eighth nationally, and will look to lean on that defense against Pitt.

Pittsburgh begins its season after going 8-5 overall and 6-2 in ACC play last year. Quarterback Mason Heintschel and running back Ja'Kyrian Turner return after leading the Panthers in passing and rushing as true freshmen. Turner finished 2025 with 745 rushing yards and seven touchdowns and averaged 94.6 rushing yards per game from November through the end of the season. Pitt has won both previous meetings with Miami and will host the RedHawks on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.