How to watch Osasuna vs Malaga with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 13 22 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Estadio El Sadar

Osasuna host Malaga at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona in a LaLiga fixture that carries real relegation weight for both sides.

Jagoba Arrasate's side sit 16th in the table and will be looking for a response after a difficult run that has seen them win just once in their last four league outings. El Sadar has traditionally been a fortress, and Osasuna will need that home advantage against a Malaga side still finding its feet back in the top flight.

Malaga arrive in Pamplona rooted to the foot of the table in 20th place. Juan Funes's side have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, and their defensive record makes grim reading — 11 goals conceded in that stretch.

With both clubs desperate for points, this fixture has the feel of a genuine six-pointer in the lower half of the table.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Osasuna vs Malaga live.

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