Oregon Ducks vs Washington Huskies live streams

Oregon Ducks vs Washington Huskies kick-off time

NCAAF 28 Nov 2026 - 19:30 Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium turns into a deafening cauldron of noise on November 29, 2026, as the Washington Huskies march into Eugene to renew hostilities with the Oregon Ducks. This Pacific Northwest slugfest carries massive late-season stakes, with conference championship positioning and College Football Playoff positioning hanging in the balance for two heavyweights locked in a fierce modern rivalry. Fans looking to catch every snap can stream the action live on Fubo, which offers a free trial for new users wanting to experience the intensity without a cable box.

Coverage for this high-stakes showdown broadcasts live on NBC, giving traditional television viewers a front-row seat to the primetime action. Cord-cutters have plenty of flexibility to tune in, as the network is available through major live-TV streaming services like Fubo, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live Stock, alongside NBC's own Peacock platform.

Both programs enter this rivalry clash boasting explosive offenses and veteran signal-callers capable of taking over a game in hostile territory. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Washington staff have spent all week dialing up schemes for a matchup that often swings on red-zone execution and explosive plays in the secondary. With decades of bad blood and recent conference realignment drama fueling the fire, expect a brutal four-quarter war where inches decide everything.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.