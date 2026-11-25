How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves out-of-market

If you are outside of the local market, you can watch and live stream NBA matches including today's game between Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves, with an NBA League Pass.

Team-specific plans cost $13.99 per month if you are only interested in following your favourite team. The base NBA League Pass plan costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $24.99 per month. Annual plans are also available with a discount.

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves internationally

If you are outside of the USA, the NBA game between Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves should be available to livestream with an NBA League Pass.

Please be aware that livestream rights vary by country and depend on local broadcast deals. NBA games that aren't shown live on NBA League Pass are usually later made available on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Match Preview

Tonight's heavyweight battle highlights the latest NBA regular-season matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder, two contenders vying for Western Conference supremacy. The Thunder enter this contest riding a wave of momentum, anchored by the explosive play of MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a suffocating defense that continues to disrupt opposing backcourts. Oklahoma City has looked sharp during the opening stretch of the season, showcasing the youthful depth and tactical discipline that made them a revelation last year.

On the other side, the Timberwolves are looking to make a statement on the road, leaning heavily on the interior dominance of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert alongside the dynamic scoring of Anthony Edwards. Minnesota has been fine-tuning its chemistry as it adjusts to recent roster rotations, but the team's defensive identity remains firmly intact. With both squads boasting elite two-way talent and championship aspirations, tonight's chapter in this fierce rivalry promises to be an absolute thriller.

Basketball fans gearing up for tonight's high-stakes clash between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder have several viewing avenues available. Nationally, the game will be broadcast live on ESPN, while Spanish-language coverage is provided by ESPN Deportes. Viewers without cable can stream the action using Fubo, which offers a five-day free trial that grants full access to both ESPN and ESPN Deportes, allowing you to catch every minute of the showdown without paying upfront.