How to watch Middlesbrough vs Bristol City with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 16 21 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough host Bristol City at the Riverside Stadium in a Championship fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at very different ends of the table.

Kim Hellberg's side have been the division's standout team across much of the season, sitting second in the Championship on 29 points and pushing hard for an immediate return to the Premier League. Their prolific front line has been the engine of that charge, with striker Will Lankshear alone accounting for 15 goals across all competitions.

Lankshear missed Middlesbrough's last two outings — goalless draws against Wrexham and Watford — with a minor hamstring problem, but the issue is not considered serious. His return would be a significant boost for Hellberg's promotion push.

Bristol City arrive in a difficult stretch of form. Michael Skubala's side have won just one of their last five Championship matches, conceding nine goals in the process, and sit 17th in the table. A 5-0 defeat to Norwich City was their most recent result before the international break.

The Robins have struggled to find consistency this term, and a trip to one of the Championship's form sides represents a stern examination of where they stand.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

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