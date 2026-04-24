Super Lig - Super Lig Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu

Today's game between Istanbul Basaksehir and Kasimpasa will kick-off at Apr 24, 2026, 1:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Istanbul Basaksehir vs Kasimpasa are listed below. Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect are all carrying the match, giving viewers in the United States and beyond several ways to tune in.

If you are travelling abroad and find your usual streaming service is unavailable, a VPN can allow you to connect to a server in your home country and access the broadcast you would normally use.

Istanbul Basaksehir host Kasimpasa at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu in Istanbul for a Super Lig fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at different ends of the table.

Basaksehir sit fifth in the Super Lig, still within reach of the European places, and will be looking to capitalise on home advantage to close the gap on the sides above them.

Their recent form tells a story of inconsistency. Three draws from their last four games have stalled their momentum, though a 3-0 win over Genclerbirligi in that run showed they can still produce when the conditions are right.

Kasimpasa arrive in a more positive frame of mind. Three wins from their last five matches, including back-to-back victories over Kayserispor and Alanyaspor, suggest a side that has steadied itself after a difficult mid-season stretch.

The visitors sit 13th in the table, and while relegation is not an immediate threat, a positive result here would add some breathing room and build on the confidence they have accumulated in recent weeks.

These two Istanbul clubs have met regularly in recent seasons, and their encounters have rarely lacked goals or drama. Basaksehir have the stronger record in recent head-to-heads, but Kasimpasa have shown they are capable of making things uncomfortable.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Super Lig match live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs Kasimpasa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Istanbul Basaksehir ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases its squad news.

The same applies to Kasimpasa, with no injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup details confirmed at this stage. Check back for the latest team news as kick-off approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Basaksehir head into this match having taken five points from their last five Super Lig games, a return that reflects a side struggling to find consistency. Three of those five fixtures ended level, including goalless draws against Kocaelispor and Antalyaspor, and their only win in that period was a comfortable 3-0 victory over Genclerbirligi. A 3-0 defeat to Galatasaray earlier in the run remains the low point. Across those five matches, they have scored four goals and conceded four, which captures the flatness of their recent performances.

Kasimpasa have been in sharper form. Three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five games gives them a solid platform heading into this trip across Istanbul. The draw came in a chaotic 3-3 encounter with Goztepe, while their sole defeat was a narrow 2-1 loss to Besiktas. Their most recent outing, a 1-0 win over Alanyaspor, made it back-to-back clean-sheet victories and suggests their defensive organisation has improved in recent weeks.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in November 2025, when Basaksehir won 3-1 at Kasimpasa's ground in the Super Lig. That result was consistent with the broader pattern across the last five encounters, in which Basaksehir have been the dominant side, winning three of the five matches. The two clubs also drew 2-2 at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu in December 2024, and Kasimpasa are yet to win any of the last five meetings in this series.

Standings

Basaksehir sit fifth in the Super Lig table, while Kasimpasa are 13th, meaning the hosts carry the stronger league position into this Istanbul derby.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs Kasimpasa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: