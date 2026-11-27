Iowa Hawkeyes vs Nebraska Cornhuskers live streams

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Nebraska Cornhuskers kick-off time

NCAAF 27 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Kinnick Stadium

The No. 13 Iowa Hawkeyes (9–2, 6–2 Big Ten) host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7–4, 4–4 Big Ten) in the annual Heroes Game at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, November 27, with kickoff set for 5:00 PM GMT (11:00 AM CT) on CBS. Iowa enters the regular-season finale riding momentum from consecutive wins over Illinois and Purdue, keeping its Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff hopes alive while looking to extend a stretch in which it has won three straight and 10 of the last 11 meetings against Nebraska. Meanwhile, Matt Rhule's Cornhuskers have completely flipped the script on their season after a four-game October skid, following up a 31–0 shutout of Rutgers with a massive 31–28 upset over Ohio State that snapped a 31-game losing streak against ranked opponents.

On the field, this Black Friday clash shapes up as a classic, physical Big Ten battle between two top-15 scoring defenses. Iowa boasts the nation's top scoring defense at 12.18 points allowed per game and pairs it with a bruising ground attack, led by L.J. Phillips Jr. (coming off three straight 100-yard rushing games) and Xavier Williams, that takes pressure off quarterback Hank Brown. Nebraska counters with its own stout unit (16.09 points allowed per game) and a balanced offense orchestrated by dual-threat quarterback Anthony Colandrea, running back Jamal Rule, and reliable tight end Luke Lindenmeyer. With Iowa favored by roughly 4.5 to 6.5 points and the over/under sitting at a low 39.5, expect a tight, field-position contest where red-zone execution and late fourth-quarter poise decide the Heroes Trophy.

Nebraska take on Iowa in NCAA college football action, with live coverage available on CBS and via Fubo's free trial.

The No. 13 Iowa Hawkeyes (9–2, 6–2 Big Ten) host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7–4, 4–4 Big Ten) in the annual Heroes Game at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, November 27, with kickoff set for 5:00 PM GMT (11:00 AM CT) on CBS. Iowa enters the regular-season finale riding momentum from consecutive wins over Illinois and Purdue, keeping its Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff hopes alive while looking to extend a stretch in which it has won three straight and 10 of the last 11 meetings against Nebraska. Meanwhile, Matt Rhule's Cornhuskers have completely flipped the script on their season after a four-game October skid, following up a 31–0 shutout of Rutgers with a massive 31–28 upset over Ohio State that snapped a 31-game losing streak against ranked opponents.

On the field, this Black Friday clash shapes up as a classic, physical Big Ten battle between two top-15 scoring defenses. Iowa boasts the nation's top scoring defense at 12.18 points allowed per game and pairs it with a bruising ground attack, led by L.J. Phillips Jr. (coming off three straight 100-yard rushing games) and Xavier Williams, that takes pressure off quarterback Hank Brown. Nebraska counters with its own stout unit (16.09 points allowed per game) and a balanced offense orchestrated by dual-threat quarterback Anthony Colandrea, running back Jamal Rule, and reliable tight end Luke Lindenmeyer. With Iowa favored by roughly 4.5 to 6.5 points and the over/under sitting at a low 39.5, expect a tight, field-position contest where red-zone execution and late fourth-quarter poise decide the Heroes Trophy.

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