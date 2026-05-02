Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Nu Stadium

Today's game between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 7:15 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Inter Miami vs Orlando City are listed below. Apple TV holds exclusive broadcast rights to MLS, meaning this fixture is available to watch live through the platform.

Inter Miami host Orlando City at Nu Stadium in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this point in the season.

The Herons arrive into this game in unsettled territory. Javier Mascherano departed the dugout under difficult circumstances, and the club's sporting director has stepped in as interim manager with no clear long-term appointment on the horizon. Off the field, the mood is uncertain.

On it, results have been mixed. Inter Miami are unbeaten at Nu Stadium across three matches but are still waiting for their first home win at the new ground. A 1-1 draw with New England Revolution last time out — in which Luis Suarez and German Berterame combined to rescue a point — continued a pattern that has frustrated the home crowd.

Orlando City come into this fixture in their own complicated form. The Lions were beaten 3-2 by DC United in their most recent outing, a result that will sting given the confidence they had built from a 4-1 win over Charlotte FC just days earlier. Sitting 14th in the Eastern Conference, Oscar Pareja's side need points badly.

This is a Florida derby, and those games rarely need added context to feel meaningful. For Inter Miami, a home win would do more than just collect three points — it would settle nerves around a club that has looked uncertain since Mascherano's exit. For Orlando, a result on the road against one of the conference's top sides would represent a genuine statement.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Inter Miami vs Orlando City live, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Orlando City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Inter Miami have not confirmed any injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. This section will be updated with the latest squad information closer to kick-off.

Orlando City are also without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been announced. Check back nearer the match for the latest updates.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Inter Miami have recorded two wins and three draws from their last five Major League Soccer matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at home to New England Revolution, with German Berterame's third goal of the season earning a share of the points. Prior to that, Miami won 0-2 away at Real Salt Lake. The Herons also beat Colorado Rapids 2-3 on the road during this run, while draws against Red Bull New York and Austin FC — both finishing 2-2 — round out the sequence. Miami have scored eight goals and conceded eight across those five outings.

Orlando City have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent fixture ended in a 3-2 defeat to DC United on April 25. Before that, the Lions put four past Charlotte FC in a 4-1 win on April 22. Orlando also claimed a 0-1 victory over FC Naples in the US Open Cup during this period, while losses to Houston Dynamo and a draw with Columbus Crew complete the picture. The Lions have scored eight goals and conceded six across these five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs took place in Major League Soccer on March 2, 2026, with Inter Miami winning 4-2 away at Orlando City. Before that, Inter Miami beat Orlando 3-1 in the Leagues Cup in August 2025, and Orlando won the MLS encounter between the sides 4-1 in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Inter Miami have won three, Orlando City one, and one match ended level.

Standings

In the Eastern Conference, Inter Miami currently sit second while Orlando City are placed 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter Miami CF vs Orlando City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: