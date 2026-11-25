How to watch Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns out-of-market

If you are outside of the local market, you can watch and live stream NBA matches including today's game between Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns, with an NBA League Pass.

Team-specific plans cost $13.99 per month if you are only interested in following your favourite team. The base NBA League Pass plan costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $24.99 per month. Annual plans are also available with a discount.

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns internationally

If you are outside of the USA, the NBA game between Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns should be available to livestream with an NBA League Pass.

Please be aware that livestream rights vary by country and depend on local broadcast deals. NBA games that aren't shown live on NBA League Pass are usually later made available on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns Match Preview

Tonight's clash serves as the latest high-intensity regular-season battle between the Phoenix Suns and the Houston Rockets, a rivalry defined by contrasting styles and fierce Western Conference seeding implications. The Suns enter the matchup looking to leverage their elite offensive firepower and veteran leadership, relying heavily on their star-studded core to execute in crunch time. Meanwhile, the Rockets have turned heads this season with a gritty, youthful identity centered around relentless defense, high-energy rebounding, and rapid ascension from their rising young prospects. As both squads fight for crucial positioning in the tightly contested playoff picture, this latest chapter promises plenty of physical play, tactical adjustments, and star power on both ends of the floor.

Basketball fans eager to catch tonight's high-stakes matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Houston Rockets have several ways to tune in depending on location and subscription preferences. For those living within the team's local markets, the game will be broadcast regionally on KTVK and KPHE in the Phoenix area, while fans in the Houston viewing region can catch all the action on Space City Home Network. If you are outside these local broadcast zones or prefer streaming options, you may need to rely on league-passing platforms or live TV streaming services that carry regional sports networks.

One of the most convenient ways to watch the game without spending a dime is by taking advantage of Fubo's five-day free trial. New subscribers can sign up for the streaming service, which often includes local channels like KTVK and regional sports networks depending on your zip code, allowing you to stream tonight's Suns and Rockets showdown live and for free. Just remember to manage your subscription before the trial period ends if you do not wish to be automatically billed for the monthly plan.