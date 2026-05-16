Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Shell Energy Stadium

Today's game between Houston Dynamo FC and Vancouver Whitecaps will kick-off at May 16, 2026, 8:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Houston Dynamo FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps are listed below.

This fixture is available exclusively on Apple TV, which holds the global broadcasting rights for every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture. Major League Soccer no longer sells a standalone season pass. All MLS content is now included within a standard Apple TV subscription, with no additional add-on required. If you already subscribe to Apple TV for its original programming, you can watch this game at no extra cost. The Apple TV app is available on smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android mobile devices.

If you are travelling outside the United States, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you access your Apple TV subscription from abroad. By connecting to a US server before opening the Apple TV app, you can watch as normal regardless of where you are in the world.

Houston Dynamo FC host Vancouver Whitecaps at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that pits a struggling home side against the division leaders.

The Dynamo arrive at this game on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Real Salt Lake, a result that snapped a run of back-to-back MLS wins and will have sharpened minds ahead of a home fixture against top-of-the-table opposition. Ben Olsen's side sit eighth in the Western Conference and need points to close the gap on the clubs above them.

Vancouver come in as the form team in the West. The Whitecaps lead the Western Conference standings and have lost just once in their last five MLS matches, with three wins across that stretch demonstrating the kind of consistency that has separated them from the rest of the division.

Houston showed what they are capable of just days before the Salt Lake setback, winning 4-1 away at Los Angeles FC on May 11 in a result that underlined their attacking threat when things click. Shell Energy Stadium gives them a platform to respond, and the Dynamo have shown they can beat quality opponents on home soil.

Vancouver's most recent outing ended in a 2-3 defeat at FC Dallas, their first loss in five MLS games. Whether that result represents a blip or something more concerning will become clearer here, but the Whitecaps have the quality to bounce back quickly.

With the Western Conference table still very much in flux, this is a fixture that matters for both clubs' ambitions over the second half of the season.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps live, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Houston Dynamo FC ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been submitted by the club.

Vancouver Whitecaps are similarly without confirmed squad details at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI have been provided. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official team news becomes available from both clubs.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Houston Dynamo FC have won two and lost two of their last five competitive matches, with one additional win in the US Open Cup. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 MLS defeat to Real Salt Lake on May 14, while their best result in the run came in a 4-1 MLS win away at Los Angeles FC on May 11. The Dynamo also beat Colorado Rapids 1-0 in MLS on May 3. Across their five matches, Houston have scored eight goals and conceded five.

Vancouver Whitecaps have won three and drawn two of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 defeat at FC Dallas on May 14, ending a run that had included wins over Colorado Rapids, 3-1, and Sporting Kansas City, 3-0. The Whitecaps drew 1-1 at both San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy during this stretch. Vancouver have scored nine goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on August 18, 2025, when Vancouver Whitecaps and Houston Dynamo FC drew 1-1 in an MLS fixture at Vancouver. Before that, Houston won 3-0 at home against Vancouver on July 17, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, the sides have split results with two wins apiece and one draw, scoring a combined 13 goals across those meetings.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Vancouver Whitecaps currently sit first while Houston Dynamo FC are placed eighth ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: