How to watch Gremio vs Atletico MG with a VPN
Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
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Match Preview
Gremio host Atletico MG in a Cup fixture that finds both clubs at very different points in their seasons. Renato Gaucho's side bring the home crowd but carry the weight of a difficult run, while Eduardo Dominguez's visitors arrive having lost their last three matches across all competitions.
Gremio head into this game on the back of consecutive Serie A wins. A 1-0 victory at Coritiba was followed by a 2-0 home win over Athletico Paranaense, and those results have given the squad some breathing room after a rocky stretch that included a 2-4 defeat to Cruzeiro.
Atletico MG's form tells a different story. Dominguez's side have lost three straight, falling to Montevideo City Torque in the Copa Sudamericana, then dropping a 3-2 Serie A contest to Flamengo, and most recently losing 1-0 to Cruzeiro in the league. The pressure on the away dugout is real.
The head-to-head record between these clubs is competitive. Their most recent Serie A meeting in August 2026 ended 3-0 to Atletico MG, but Gremio have claimed their share of results in this fixture over recent seasons.
With Gremio building momentum and Atletico MG desperate to arrest a slide, this Cup tie has genuine stakes for both dressing rooms. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Gremio vs Atletico MG live.
Team news & squads
Gremio vs Atletico MG Probable lineups
Manager
- R. Gaucho