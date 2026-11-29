How to watch Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers out-of-market

If you are outside of the local market, you can watch and live stream NBA matches including today's game between Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers, with an NBA League Pass.

Team-specific plans cost $13.99 per month if you are only interested in following your favourite team. The base NBA League Pass plan costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $24.99 per month. Annual plans are also available with a discount.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers internationally

If you are outside of the USA, the NBA game between Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers should be available to livestream with an NBA League Pass.

Please be aware that livestream rights vary by country and depend on local broadcast deals. NBA games that aren't shown live on NBA League Pass are usually later made available on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers Match Preview

NBA 29 Nov 2026 - 20:30 Chase Center

Basketball fans looking to catch tonight's high-stakes NBA action between the LA Clippers and the Golden State Warriors have several ways to tune in, depending on where they are located. For national viewers and those outside the local broadcast zones, checking standard national programming guides is the traditional route, though tonight's specific regional distribution relies heavily on team-specific networks. If you live in the Bay Area, you can catch the game live on NBC Sports Bay Area. Fans of the LA franchise can access the matchup through the team's dedicated streaming service, ClipperVision.

If you want to watch the game without paying a dime, you can take advantage of Fubo's five-day free trial. New subscribers can sign up for the streaming platform, which carries regional sports networks like NBC Sports Bay Area depending on your zip code, allowing you to stream tonight's Warriors broadcast live. Just make sure to check your local availability on Fubo before the tip-off, and remember to cancel the subscription before the five days are up if you do not wish to be charged for the monthly service.

This latest NBA regular-season matchup between the LA Clippers and the Golden State Warriors brings plenty of intrigue as both Pacific Division rivals jockey for crucial positioning in the fiercely competitive Western Conference standings. The Warriors enter this latest chapter of the rivalry looking to lean on their trademark perimeter shooting and veteran poise, utilizing their deep rotation to pressure opponents on both ends of the floor. Golden State has been fine-tuning its chemistry as health and rotational consistency begin to take shape for the stretch run.

On the other side, the LA Clippers continue to showcase their formidable star power and defensive versatility, relying on their marquee playmakers to dictate the pace of the game. The Clippers have shown impressive resilience in recent weeks, leaning into a gritty defensive identity while executing efficiently in crunch-time scenarios. With both squads possessing championship aspirations and plenty of familiarity with one another, tonight's showdown promises to be a physical, high-intensity battle that could have major tie-breaker implications come playoff time.