How to watch Ethiopia vs Mozambique with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 4 17 Nov 2026 - 08:00

Ethiopia host Mozambique in a Group J Africa Cup of Nations Qualification fixture, with both sides looking to strengthen their positions in a tightly contested pool.

Ethiopia arrive into this match with momentum on their side. Yohannes Sahle's side claimed a 1-0 win over Mozambique in the reverse fixture earlier this month, a result that lifted them off the foot of the group standings.

That victory snapped a difficult run for Ethiopia, who had lost to Senegal and Sudan in their two previous qualification outings. The home side will be eager to back up that result on familiar ground.

Mozambique come into this contest sitting second in Group J, having built their campaign on a strong September. Chiquinho Conde's team beat Sudan 4-1 and drew 1-1 with Senegal, though they could not replicate that form when Ethiopia visited.

A second defeat to Ethiopia would put Mozambique's qualification ambitions under real pressure, making this a critical road trip for Conde's squad.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Ethiopia vs Mozambique, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads