How to watch Eibar vs Cadiz with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Fubo

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 14 15 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Municipal de Ipurua

Eibar host Cadiz at the Municipal de Ipurua in a Segunda Division fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. Jokin Aranbarri's side sit fourth in the division, while Albert Celades brings a Cadiz team rooted to 20th place to the Basque Country.

Eibar arrive in reasonable shape after a Copa del Rey win over Pamplona, though their league form has been inconsistent. They have taken just two points from their last three Segunda Division outings, with defeats to Cordoba and Real Oviedo sandwiching a draw with Almeria.

Cadiz's situation is more urgent. They have lost three of their last four league matches, conceding seven goals in the process. Their only recent positive in the division came with a 3-1 win over AD Ceuta FC in late October.

The contrast in league positions makes this a fixture with different stakes for each side. Eibar will want to close the gap on the automatic promotion places, while Cadiz desperately need points to pull away from the relegation zone.

With both coaches under pressure to deliver results, this is a match that matters. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch it.

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