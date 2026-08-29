Watch Eastern Michigan Eagles vs Sacramento State Hornets NCAAF Week 0 game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Eastern Michigan Eagles vs Sacramento State Hornets kick-off time

29 Aug 2026 - 18:30 Rynearson Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 0 matchup between the Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Sacramento State Hornets. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, August 29, at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT).

How to watch and live stream Eastern Michigan vs Sacramento State

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be streamed live on ESPN Select and ESPN Unlimited. Both options allow you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo is GOAL recommended and comes with the full suite of ESPN channels. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to ESPN to enjoy the college football season opener at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Eastern Michigan Eagles vs Sacramento State Hornets Match Preview

Eastern Michigan looks to reverse momentum in 2026 after finishing 4-8 last year. The Eagles ended 2025 with a 31-21 loss to Western Michigan, but looked solid offensively as they gained 461 total yards. Quarterback Noah Kim is back after completing 24 of 41 passes for 327 yards and two touchdowns in the finale, finishing the season with 2,817 passing yards and 18 touchdowns while completing 61.4% of his passes. Eastern Michigan will look for more consistency after going 3-5 in MAC play last season, and the Eagles enter 2026 picked seventh in the conference preseason coaches poll.

Sacramento State begins its first season as an FBS and MAC program after going 7-5 overall and 5-3 in the Big Sky in 2025. The Hornets averaged 33.8 points and 425.6 yards per game last season, including 262.6 rushing yards per game. They closed the year with a 31-27 loss to UC Davis despite rushing for 326 yards. Returning running back Jamar Curtis had 105 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries in that game and enters 2026 as the team's leading returning rusher. Sacramento State has rebuilt much of its roster with 73 newcomers, making Saturday's opener at Eastern Michigan the first look at a largely new team.