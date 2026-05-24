Today's game between Cruzeiro and Chapecoense AF will kick-off at May 24, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Cruzeiro vs Chapecoense AF is available to stream live. The TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

Cruzeiro host Chapecoense AF in Serie A, with the two Brazilian clubs meeting at opposite ends of the table and in contrasting form.

Cruzeiro arrive at this fixture carrying the weight of a busy schedule. Artur Jorge's side have been active across multiple competitions, drawing 1-1 with Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores just days before this domestic assignment.

Chapecoense come into the game under pressure. Fabio Matias's side have lost three of their last five matches and sit at the foot of the Serie A standings, making this a critical fixture for their survival hopes.

For Cruzeiro, consistency has been the theme of late. Two wins and two draws from their last five competitive outings suggest a squad that is managing its commitments with reasonable control, even if results have not always been decisive.

Chapecoense's recent record in the league makes for difficult reading. Three defeats in five Serie A matches, including a 2-3 loss to Remo in their most recent outing, underlines the scale of the task facing Matias and his squad.

With Cruzeiro needing points to climb away from the lower half of the table themselves and Chapecoense desperate to avoid further distance at the bottom, there is genuine competitive tension to this fixture.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Cruzeiro vs Chapecoense AF, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Cruzeiro vs Chapecoense AF with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Cruzeiro head coach Artur Jorge has not released confirmed injury or suspension information ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been announced by the home side, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Chapecoense manager Fabio Matias has also yet to confirm his squad ahead of the trip. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been made available for the away side at this stage. This section will be updated as information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Cruzeiro have collected two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores, and they also drew 1-1 with Palmeiras in Serie A during that run. Wins over Goias and Bahia provide the highlights, with Cruzeiro scoring five goals and conceding three across those five outings. The pattern points to a side that is difficult to beat but has struggled to pull clear in matches.

Chapecoense have endured a difficult recent run, winning once and losing three times from their last five games. Their most recent match ended in a 2-3 defeat to Remo in Serie A, and they also lost to Red Bull Bragantino and Fluminense during the same period. A 2-0 cup win over Botafogo RJ offered some relief, but their Serie A form has been a concern. Chapecoense have conceded nine goals across those five matches, scoring six.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in Serie B on August 13, 2022, when the sides drew 1-1. Before that, Chapecoense hosted Cruzeiro in April 2022 and lost 0-2. Across the five most recent meetings on record, Cruzeiro hold the stronger record, winning three times to Chapecoense's one, with one match drawn.

Standings

In Serie A, Cruzeiro currently sit 15th while Chapecoense AF are 20th, making this a meeting between two sides in the lower reaches of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cruzeiro vs Chapecoense AF today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: