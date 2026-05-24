Today's game between Corinthians and Atletico MG will kick-off at May 24, 2026, 5:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Corinthians vs Atletico MG are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere are both carrying the match, giving viewers multiple ways to follow the action.

Corinthians host Atletico MG in Serie A, with both clubs arriving off the back of busy midweek continental commitments. Fernando Diniz's side and Eduardo Dominguez's visitors now turn their attention to domestic matters in what is a meaningful fixture for both ends of the table.

Corinthians have been managing a demanding schedule across Serie A and the Copa Libertadores. They sit 16th in the league standings, making this a fixture they cannot afford to treat lightly. Points at home are precious for a side looking to climb clear of the relegation zone.

There is genuine intrigue around the Corinthians squad ahead of this match. Memphis Depay has been a significant presence in their attacking play, and teammate Zakaria Labyad has publicly called on the club to extend the Dutch forward's contract, underlining just how important he has become to the group.

Atletico MG arrive in considerably better shape in the table, sitting 11th. Eduardo Dominguez's side beat Cienciano 2-0 in Copa Sudamericana action on May 21 and have shown they can produce results across multiple competitions, even if consistency has occasionally been difficult to sustain.

The visitors have won three of their last five matches and come into this game with momentum. A 3-1 Serie A win over Mirassol was their most recent league outing, and that form will give Dominguez's players confidence on the road.

For Corinthians, the need is clear. A draw against Penarol in the Copa Libertadores on May 22 kept their group campaign on track, but domestically the pressure is mounting. A home win here would be a significant lift.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Corinthians vs Atletico MG, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Corinthians vs Atletico MG with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Fernando Diniz has no confirmed injury or suspension news available ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released by Corinthians. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official information becomes available.

Eduardo Dominguez's Atletico MG are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the visitors, and no projected XI has been named. Further information is expected as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Corinthians have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Club Atletico Penarol in the Copa Libertadores on May 22. Before that, they suffered a 3-1 Serie A defeat to Botafogo RJ, though they did beat Sao Paulo 3-2 in the league earlier in the run. Corinthians have scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures, a return that reflects the inconsistency Diniz's side have shown in recent weeks.

Atletico MG have been in stronger form, winning three of their last five matches with two draws and no defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Cienciano on May 21, which followed a 3-1 Serie A victory over Mirassol. They drew 1-1 with Botafogo RJ in the league and 2-2 with Juventud de las Piedras in continental competition. Atletico MG have scored 10 goals and conceded five across those five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 Corinthians win at home in Serie A on October 18, 2025. Before that, the two clubs drew 0-0 when Atletico MG hosted Corinthians in May 2025, also in the league. Across the last five Serie A encounters, Corinthians hold one win to Atletico MG's one, with three draws. The most recent three fixtures have produced just two goals in total, pointing to a tight and competitive head-to-head record between these sides.

Standings

In Serie A, Corinthians currently sit 16th while Atletico MG are 11th, meaning the hosts have the greater need for points in this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Corinthians vs Atletico MG today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: