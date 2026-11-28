How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets

How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets out-of-market

If you are outside of the local market, you can watch and live stream NBA matches including today's game between Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets, with an NBA League Pass.

Team-specific plans cost $13.99 per month if you are only interested in following your favourite team. The base NBA League Pass plan costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $24.99 per month. Annual plans are also available with a discount.

How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets internationally

If you are outside of the USA, the NBA game between Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets should be available to livestream with an NBA League Pass.

Please be aware that livestream rights vary by country and depend on local broadcast deals. NBA games that aren't shown live on NBA League Pass are usually later made available on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets Match Preview

NBA 28 Nov 2026 - 18:00 Spectrum Center

This latest NBA regular-season matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets brings plenty of intrigue as both Eastern Conference squads look to establish momentum. The Nets enter this contest aiming to lean on their veteran leadership and floor spacing, seeking to tighten up defensive rotations that have occasionally faltered in recent outings. Brooklyn has been working to find consistent rhythm on the offensive end, heavily relying on their perimeter shooting and transition play to keep opponents on their heels.

On the other side, the Charlotte Hornets are eager to showcase their young, explosive core and capitalize on home-court energy. Charlotte's recent form highlights a fast-paced approach, pushing the tempo whenever possible and looking to exploit second-chance opportunities on the glass. Roster updates for both teams indicate that key rotational pieces are settling into their roles as the grueling regular-season schedule rolls on, making tonight's clash a crucial test of depth and execution for two squads desperate to climb the standings.

Basketball fans gearing up for tonight's hardwood battle between the Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets have multiple ways to catch the action live, depending on where they are located. For viewers living within the Nets home broadcast region, the game will be televised locally on the YES Network. Fans in the local Charlotte viewing area can tune in through regional coverage provided by WZBJ channel 24. If you are outside these specific local television footprints, national streaming availability will depend on standard league-wide broadcasting rules and out-of-market packages.

If you are looking to watch the game for free tonight, you can take advantage of Fubo's five-day free trial. Fubo carries regional sports networks like the YES Network in qualifying markets, making it an ideal option for cord-cutters who want to stream the game live without committing to a paid subscription right away. Simply sign up for the trial on their platform, ensure your location matches the regional broadcast availability, and you will be set to stream the Nets and Hornets matchup directly from your preferred device. Just remember to manage your subscription before the trial period ends if you do not wish to be charged.