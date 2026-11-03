How to watch Chapecoense AF vs Mirassol with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 34 3 Nov 2026 - 17:30

Chapecoense AF host Mirassol in a Serie A fixture with serious implications at the wrong end of the table. Both clubs arrive needing points, but for very different reasons.

Chapecoense sit bottom of the division in 20th place and are running out of time to save their season. Lacerda's side have lost four of their last five Serie A matches, including a 3-0 defeat to Red Bull Bragantino in their most recent outing, and the pressure is mounting with every passing week.

Mirassol come into this match in 16th place and looking to put distance between themselves and the bottom four. Rafael Guanaes's side drew 1-1 with Sao Paulo before losing 2-0 to Corinthians, where they finished the game with ten men after a red card in the first half.

For Chapecoense, this is the kind of fixture they must win if they are to have any realistic hope of survival. A home defeat would deepen an already dire situation with the end of the campaign approaching.

Mirassol will be aware that Chapecoense are vulnerable but will also know that desperate teams in front of their own supporters can be dangerous opponents. Guanaes's side cannot afford to be complacent.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Chapecoense vs Mirassol live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

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