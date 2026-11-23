How to watch Cardiff City vs Preston North End with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 17 24 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City host Preston North End at Cardiff City Stadium in a Championship fixture between two sides who have both lost ground in recent weeks.

Brian Barry-Murphy's Cardiff sit 15th and have played some wildly open football lately. A 5-4 win over Burnley and a 3-3 draw at West Ham United showed their attacking edge, but a 3-0 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers and a 2-1 loss to Norwich City showed how easily they can be picked off at the back.

That leaves Cardiff in the middle of the table without much margin for a slump. Their home form will matter if they want to pull clear of the pack.

Preston arrive in a far more difficult position. Graham Alexander's side are bottom of the Championship in 24th, with only one win in their last five.

That win was a 1-0 home victory over Southampton, and the most recent outing brought a point in a 1-1 draw at West Ham. It was a welcome result for a team that had lost to Sheffield United and Stoke City in the previous fortnight.

Preston have been hard to beat in patches but short of goals, and Cardiff's habit of conceding gives them a route into the game.