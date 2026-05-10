Premier League - Premier League Turf Moor

Today's game between Burnley and Aston Villa will kick-off at May 10, 2026, 9:00 AM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Burnley vs Aston Villa are listed below. Peacock is the streaming home for Premier League fixtures not shown on linear television in the United States, making it the go-to destination for this match. NBCSN also carries Premier League coverage for US viewers.

If you are travelling outside the United States and want to access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help you connect to a server in the US and watch the match on your preferred platform without geographic restrictions.

Burnley host Aston Villa at Turf Moor in a Premier League fixture that carries very different implications for each side. The Clarets are deep in a relegation battle, while Villa arrive with European ambitions still very much alive.

Burnley have been in freefall. Five consecutive Premier League defeats have left them rooted in 19th place, and Scott Parker's side have conceded 11 goals across that run. The pressure at Turf Moor is acute.

Villa's situation is more complex. Unai Emery's side sealed a place in the Europa League final just days ago, dismantling Nottingham Forest 4-0 in a second leg that sent Villa Park into raptures. That result, though, came at a cost — fatigue and a congested schedule will test the squad's depth.

In the Premier League, Villa sit fifth. Their domestic form has been inconsistent, with a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham their most recent league result. Emery will need to manage his resources carefully across the final stretch of the season.

Jadon Sancho is part of the Villa squad listed for this fixture, a player who has attracted significant attention this season after his move from Manchester United. Morgan Rogers, meanwhile, has been one of Villa's standout performers and continues to attract transfer speculation from top clubs.

For Burnley, this is a straight fight for survival. A win would offer a lifeline; anything less deepens the crisis.

Here is everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Premier League match.

How to watch Burnley vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Burnley are without Josh Beyer and Josh Cullen through injury, with no suspensions to report. The projected XI sees Martin Dubravka in goal, with a back line featuring Kyle Walker, Bashir Humphreys, Hjalmar Ekdal, and Marc Esteve. Quentin Hartman, Luca Tchaouna, Jaidon Anthony, and Jordan Laurent are expected in midfield, with James Ward-Prowse and Zian Flemming ahead of them. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Aston Villa travel with three players sidelined through injury: Amadou Onana, Alysson Edward, and Boubacar Kamara are all unavailable, and Emery has no suspensions to contend with. The projected XI has Emiliano Martinez in goal, supported by Tyrone Mings, Victor Lindelof, Matty Cash, and Ian Maatsen in defence. Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers, Leon Bogarde, and Jadon Sancho are expected in midfield, with Ross Barkley and Tammy Abraham leading the attack.

Form

Burnley have lost all five of their most recent matches, recording zero wins and zero draws across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Leeds in the Premier League. Earlier in the sequence, they were beaten 4-1 by Nottingham Forest and 3-1 by Fulham. Burnley scored three goals across the five games and conceded 11, a record that reflects the scale of their current difficulties.

Aston Villa have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 4-0 Europa League victory over Nottingham Forest, a performance that secured their place in the final. Prior to that, Villa lost 1-2 to Tottenham in the Premier League. They also recorded a 4-3 Premier League win over Sunderland and suffered a 1-0 Europa League defeat to Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their semi-final. Villa scored 10 goals and conceded four across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on October 5, 2025, when Aston Villa beat Burnley 2-1 in a Premier League fixture at Villa Park. Across the last five encounters, Villa hold a clear advantage, winning four of the five matches. Burnley's only point in that run came in a 1-1 draw at Villa Park on May 19, 2022. Villa have scored 12 goals across those five games, conceding five.

Standings

In the Premier League, Burnley currently sit 19th while Aston Villa are placed fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Burnley vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: