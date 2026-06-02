Today's game between Barracas Central and Huracan will kick-off at Jun 2, 2026, 8:10 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Barracas Central vs Huracan are listed below. The match is available to watch live via Fubo, TyC Sports, and Fanatiz, depending on your region and subscription.

Barracas Central and Huracan meet in the Copa Argentina, with two Buenos Aires clubs looking to make progress in the domestic cup competition.

Barracas Central arrive at this fixture in wretched form. Ruben Dario Insua's side have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, including three successive defeats in the Copa Sudamericana group stage. Their campaign in South America's second continental club competition has deteriorated sharply, and a cup run offers the chance to rebuild some momentum.

Huracan come into the game in more mixed form. Diego Martinez's side have taken four points from their last five Liga Profesional matches, with a notable 3-2 win over Boca Juniors among those results. They have, though, lost twice in that same stretch, so consistency remains a work in progress.

The two clubs are familiar opponents. Their recent meetings in the Liga Profesional have produced tight, low-scoring encounters, and neither side has managed to dominate the other across recent seasons.

For Barracas, this fixture arrives at a difficult moment. Four straight defeats across all competitions have placed pressure on Insua's squad, and a cup exit would only deepen the scrutiny. Huracan, with the slightly better recent record, will back themselves to advance.

The Copa Argentina offers both clubs a route to silverware outside the league, and neither will want an early exit. Expect a competitive match between two sides with plenty to prove.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Barracas Central vs Huracan, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Barracas Central vs Huracan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Barracas Central head coach Ruben Dario Insua has no confirmed injury or suspension information available at this stage, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official team news emerges.

Huracan manager Diego Martinez is similarly without a confirmed squad list ahead of the Copa Argentina tie. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been announced. Further information is expected as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Barracas Central have lost four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, collecting no wins in that run. Their most recent result was a 3-0 defeat to Vasco da Gama in the Copa Sudamericana on May 27, and they also lost 2-0 to Audax Italiano in the same competition on May 19. A 1-2 loss to Olimpia in the Copa Sudamericana and a 1-2 defeat to Banfield in the Liga Profesional complete a difficult sequence. Their only point came from a 1-1 draw with Audax Italiano in late April. Barracas have scored four goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Huracan have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Argentinos Juniors on May 13, but prior to that they beat Boca Juniors 3-2 on May 9. A 0-0 draw with Racing Club and a 1-1 draw with Tigre are also part of that run, alongside a 1-2 loss to Argentinos Juniors in late April. Huracan have scored five goals and conceded four across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 24, 2026, when Huracan hosted Barracas Central in the Liga Profesional and the match ended 0-0. Before that, Barracas Central hosted Huracan on November 17, 2025, with the game finishing 1-1. Across the last five meetings, Huracan have won one, Barracas Central have won two, and two matches have ended level. Huracan's sole win in that run came on May 4, 2025, when Barracas Central visited and lost 1-0.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barracas Central vs Huracan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: