Today's game between Atletico Nacional and Junior FC will kick-off at Jun 8, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Atletico Nacional vs Junior FC is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options for this Primera A fixture are listed below.

Fubo carries the match as part of its Latino plan. New customers can start a free trial before committing to a subscription, so you can watch live without paying anything upfront. Fanatiz is also a strong option for fans who want dedicated Spanish-language coverage of Colombian football. Visit either broadcaster below to watch live.

Atletico Nacional and Junior FC meet again in the Primera A Apertura, with the top two sides in the table facing off in what shapes up as a genuine title showdown.

Diego Arias's side arrive in commanding form. Nacional have won four of their last five league matches and sit top of the Apertura standings, with a 7-1 demolition of Internacional de Bogota among the results that underline how dangerous they can be at full throttle.

Junior come into this fixture off a bruising 3-0 home defeat to these same opponents on June 3, a result that will have stung in Barranquilla. Alfredo Arias's side are still finding their footing after a heavy 4-1 loss to Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores, and the pressure is mounting on the second-placed side to respond.

The head-to-head picture adds context. Nacional have been the dominant force in recent meetings, winning the last two encounters and scoring seven goals without reply across those fixtures. Junior's last win over their rivals came in November 2025.

For Junior, this is a chance to close the gap at the top and prove their title credentials are intact. For Nacional, three points would tighten their grip on the Apertura.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Atletico Nacional vs Junior FC, including live stream options, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atletico Nacional vs Junior FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atletico Nacional coach Diego Arias has not confirmed any injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture, and no projected starting XI has been released. Updates will be added as the squad is finalised closer to kick-off.

Junior FC head coach Alfredo Arias is similarly yet to provide injury or suspension information, with no probable lineup confirmed at this stage. Further team news will follow as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Atletico Nacional arrive in strong domestic form, winning four and losing one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Junior FC on June 3, and they also beat Tolima 3-1 on May 23. The standout result in this run was a 7-1 thrashing of Internacional de Bogota on May 12. Nacional have scored 12 goals and conceded just three across these five fixtures, a record that reflects both their attacking output and defensive solidity.

Junior FC have a more mixed picture across the same period, recording three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their most recent result was that 3-0 loss to Nacional on June 3. Before that, they beat Santa Fe 1-0 in the Primera A and defeated Sporting Cristal 3-2 in the Copa Libertadores. A 4-1 defeat to Palmeiras on May 28 was the low point of their recent run. Junior have scored seven goals and conceded seven across their last five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on June 3, 2026, when Atletico Nacional won 3-0 away at Junior in the Primera A. Before that, Nacional had also won 4-0 at Junior's ground in March 2026. Across the last five recorded meetings, Nacional have won three, Junior have won two, and the sides have shared 14 goals across those fixtures.

Standings

In the Primera A Apertura table, Atletico Nacional sit top in first place, with Junior FC in second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Nacional vs Junior FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: