Today's game between Atletico MG and Cienciano will kick-off at May 21, 2026, 6:00 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Atletico MG vs Cienciano are listed below. Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect are all carrying the match, giving viewers multiple ways to follow the action.

If you are travelling and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a country where the match is being broadcast, you can watch as normal. Check the terms of your streaming service before using one.

Atletico MG face Cienciano in the Copa Sudamericana, with the Brazilian side looking to assert themselves in a group they currently sit fourth in.

The Peruvian visitors arrive in a strong position. Cienciano top Group B and will be eager to extend their advantage with a result on the road.

For Atletico MG, the pressure is real. A congested schedule across the Copa Sudamericana and Serie A has tested their squad depth, and their league form has reflected the strain of competing on multiple fronts.

Cienciano's recent continental record makes them a genuine threat. They beat Atletico MG 1-0 in the reverse fixture at the end of April, and that result will give them confidence heading into this match.

Atletico MG have shown they are capable of results when it matters. Back-to-back wins over Mirassol and Ceara in their most recent outings suggest the squad still has quality to call on, even if consistency has been elusive.

This fixture carries real significance in the group standings. A Cienciano win would strengthen their grip on first place, while Atletico MG need points to keep their Copa Sudamericana ambitions alive.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico MG vs Cienciano, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atletico MG vs Cienciano with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Atletico MG ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and a projected XI has not been named. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Cienciano have also yet to confirm their squad. No absences or suspensions are currently listed for the visitors. Further information is expected as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Atletico MG head into this fixture with three wins, two draws, and no defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 home win over Mirassol in Serie A on May 16, which followed a 2-1 cup victory over Ceara. They drew 1-1 with Botafogo RJ in the league and 2-2 with Juventud de las Piedras in the Copa Sudamericana, before beating Cruzeiro 3-1 away in Serie A. Atletico MG have scored 10 goals and conceded six across those five outings, pointing to a side that creates chances but can be exposed at the back.

Cienciano arrive with a mixed recent record of two wins and two losses from their last five matches, with one result still to account for. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 defeat to Alianza Lima in the Primera Division on May 16. They beat Atletico Grau 2-1 and Comerciantes Unidos 1-0 in the Peruvian league, but suffered a heavy 3-0 loss to Academia Puerto Cabello in the Copa Sudamericana. Crucially, their last continental fixture before that defeat was a 1-0 win over Atletico MG, which remains the standout result in their recent run.





Head-to-Head Record





The two sides have met three times in recent Copa Sudamericana competition. The most recent fixture, played on April 30, 2026, saw Cienciano win 1-0 at home. Before that, Atletico MG hosted Cienciano in May 2025 and the match ended 1-1, while the earlier meeting in April 2025 at Cienciano's ground finished goalless. Across those three meetings, Cienciano hold one win to Atletico MG's none, with two draws rounding out a tight head-to-head record.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group B, Cienciano sit first while Atletico MG are fourth, meaning the hosts must pick up points to close the gap on the group leaders.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico MG vs Cienciano today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: