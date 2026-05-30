Today's game between Athletico Paranaense and Mirassol will kick-off at May 30, 2026, 3:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Athletico Paranaense vs Mirassol are listed below. The match is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere.

Athletico Paranaense host Mirassol in Serie A, a fixture that pits a side pushing for continental qualification against a team fighting to stay in Brazil's top flight.

Odair Hellmann's side arrive in reasonable shape after a 1-2 win at Remo last weekend, a result that kept them in the upper reaches of the table. Sitting fourth in Serie A, Athletico have built a platform worth defending, and three points here would strengthen their grip on a continental place.

Mirassol's situation is more complex. Rafael Guanaes is managing a squad stretched across two competitions, and the demands of the Copa Libertadores have been evident. A 1-0 defeat to Lanus on May 26 was their most recent result, and the Brazilians will need to refocus quickly for the demands of the league.

The visitors are 18th in Serie A, which makes this trip to Curitiba a difficult one. Their recent continental performances have shown what they are capable of, but league survival requires points, and they have not been collecting enough of them.

Athlético will fancy their chances at home. Their form across multiple competitions has been steady, and they have the quality to control a game against a side with one eye on Thursday's continental commitments.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Athletico Paranaense vs Mirassol, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Athletico Paranaense vs Mirassol with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Athletico Paranaense head coach Odair Hellmann has no confirmed injury or suspension information ahead of this fixture, and no projected starting XI is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Mirassol manager Rafael Guanaes is similarly without confirmed absences or suspensions going into the match. No probable lineup has been named for the away side, and further team news is expected in the build-up to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Athletico Paranaense have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 victory at Remo on May 24 in Serie A, which followed a 1-1 draw with Flamengo on May 17. A goalless draw against Atletico GO in the Cup came before that, and their only defeat in the run was a 1-0 loss to Vasco da Gama on May 10. A 0-0 draw with Gremio on May 2 completes the sequence. Athletico have been difficult to beat, though their scoring output across the five games has been modest.

Mirassol have won three of their last five matches but carry mixed momentum into this fixture. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Copa Libertadores defeat to Lanus on May 26, which interrupted a positive run that included a 1-0 Serie A win over Fluminense on May 23 and a 1-2 Copa Libertadores victory over Always Ready on May 20. A 3-1 Serie A defeat to Atletico MG on May 16 was a setback, and a 2-1 cup win over Red Bull Bragantino rounds out the five. Mirassol have scored five goals and conceded five across that stretch, with their continental results standing out as the most composed performances.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for recent meetings between Athletico Paranaense and Mirassol in the provided dataset. Further historical context is not available at this stage.

Standings

In Serie A, Athletico Paranaense sit fourth while Mirassol are 18th, meaning the visitors arrive inside the relegation zone and in genuine need of a positive result on the road.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Athletico Paranaense vs Mirassol today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: