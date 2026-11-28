Arkansas Razorbacks vs LSU Tigers live streams

Arkansas Razorbacks vs LSU Tigers kick-off time

NCAAF 28 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Razorback Stadium

The Battle for the Golden Boot returns on November 28, 2026, as LSU travels to Fayetteville to face Arkansas in a high-stakes SEC rivalry. Beyond the 175-pound gold trophy, critical bowl positioning hangs in the balance. Fans can stream the matchup live on Fubo, which offers a free trial for new subscribers.

The game will broadcast nationally on SEC Network. Cord-cutters can tune in without a traditional cable contract by streaming SEC Network live through providers like Fubo, YouTube TV, or Hulu + Live TV across all major streaming devices.

LSU has controlled the series recently, winning seven of the last eight meetings, but trips to Razorback Stadium are rarely easy. Brian Kelly's Tigers must execute against a physical Arkansas defense eager to claim the trophy on home turf.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

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