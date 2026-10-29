Top meets bottom! Paris Saint-Germain out to consolidate lead as Le Havre fight for survival

Paris Saint-Germain head to Stade Oceane on Friday night aiming to build on their five-game winning streak in Ligue 1. Manager Luis Enrique warned his players against complacency when facing bottom-of-the-table Le Havre.
Champions look to build momentum at Stade Oceane
Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain travel to face bottom-placed Le Havre at Stade Oceane on Friday night. Luis Enrique's side arrive on the back of five consecutive victories across all competitions, including a 4-2 Champions League win over Barcelona and a 2-0 league triumph against Lyon.
PSG hold top spot in Ligue 1 with 17 points from eight matches.
Meanwhile, host Le Havre remain winless at the foot of the table following a thrilling 4-3 defeat to Marseille.
Enrique warns of potential pitfalls against winless hosts
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Enrique insisted his players will not take Didier Digard's side lightly. "Being top of the table is an incentive to keep winning," Enrique declared.
"Every time we’ve faced teams considered to be weaker, we’ve had problems. Even though we’re top of the table and they’re bottom, there will be difficult moments to manage."
"It’s a test and a challenge for us... They cause problems with their centre-forward and their wingers," the Spanish coach added.
Injury blows test squad depth ahead of away trip
PSG navigate significant injury setbacks, most notably Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suffering a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury against Barcelona. Defender Marquinhos also misses out with a thigh problem, though Enrique ruled out emergency transfer moves.
Le Havre carry their own severe injury list, with Stephan Zagadou, Lionel Mpasi-Nzau, Timothee Pembele, and Elias Jelert all sidelined.
Enrique highlighted squad rotation, praising bench options like Senny Mayulu and Mika Godts for stepping up in recent games.
Title race intensity builds as PSG target three points
A victory at Le Havre would consolidate PSG's position at the summit of Ligue 1.
The champions aim to extend their lead over second-placed Rennes before turning their focus back to European duties.
Kick-off at Stade Oceane is set for Friday evening.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.