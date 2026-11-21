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Juventus are already plotting a permanent transfer for Newcastle United loanee Nick Woltemade after his impressive start to life in Italy. The Serie A side could even offer Portugal international Francisco Conceicao in a sensational swap deal to bring the German centre-forward's price tag down.

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Strong start prompts Juventus transfer rethink

Woltemade only arrived in Italy on deadline day, but Juventus are already working on a permanent deal. The German centre-forward joined the Serie A side on a 12-month loan from Newcastle in exchange for an initial €3.6m fee. Crucially, that last-minute agreement did not include an option to buy at the end of the campaign.

However, his surprisingly positive early performances have convinced the Bianconeri hierarchy to rethink his future. The club now views securing the striker on a permanent basis as a major priority. They are actively exploring ways to structure a long-term transfer to keep him in Italy.

Impressive form catches the eye in Italy

The 24-year-old has adapted brilliantly to life in Serie A and European competition. He has registered four goals and two assists in just 13 appearances across domestic fixtures and the Europa League. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juve directors are deeply impressed by his overall impact.

The Italian publication notes that club officials are now hatching a concrete financial plan to buy him outright at the end of the season. Tactically, Woltemade has proven to be an incredibly versatile asset for his new manager. He operates effectively as a lone target man and has also formed a highly promising attacking partnership with Randal Kolo Muani.

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Heavy Newcastle investment complicates permanent deal

Securing a permanent transfer will require some intense negotiation between the two clubs. the Magpies paid a massive €75m to sign Woltemade from German side Stuttgart during the summer transfer window in 2025.

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The German striker ultimately struggled to justify that enormous price tag during his time in English football. He only managed to find the net 11 times and provided six assists across 53 total games for the Premier League side.

Given that massive previous financial outlay, Newcastle will naturally want to recoup a significant portion of their initial investment. This reality makes a straightforward cash purchase incredibly difficult for Juventus to manage next summer.

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Conceicao swap deal offers transfer solution

To bridge this financial gap, Juventus are hoping to negotiate an extended loan agreement. They want to include an option to buy the striker in June 2028 for a significantly reduced overall fee.

Alternatively, the club must raise the necessary transfer funds through significant player sales. Selling Conceicao currently represents the most viable path to funding the permanent Woltemade deal. The Portugal international would generate vital profit for the club if sold for anything over the €40m mark. There is even the distinct possibility of a direct exchange, with Juventus potentially sending Conceicao to Newcastle as part of a massive swap deal.