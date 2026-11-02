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Yosua Arya

Jude Bellingham BLOWN AWAY by Yan Diomande wondergoal as Real Madrid cruise past Racing Santander

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Real Madrid secured a comfortable Liga victory over Racing Santander, but it was a stunning strike from Yan Diomande that stole the show. Jude Bellingham was left entirely amazed by his team-mate's incredible volley as the squad cruised to three crucial points.

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Real Madrid cruise to comfortable victory

Madrid secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Racing Santander in Liga. The team dominated the contest from the first whistle, wrapping up all three points with a ruthless first-half attacking display.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring from the penalty spot just 11 minutes into the match. The early breakthrough set the tone for a highly productive afternoon in front of goal. Bellingham and Diomande then added to the tally to put the game completely out of reach. The dominant performance ensured a stress-free afternoon for the Los Blancos defence.

Bellingham blown away by Diomande

While Madrid delivered a comprehensive team performance, it was Diomande's sensational strike that generated the biggest reaction. The youngster unleashed a powerful volley from outside the penalty area in the 36th minute to make it 3-0. Bellingham was quick to express his amazement at the spectacular effort. Speaking after the game, the England international admitted he was completely taken aback by his team-mate's shooting ability.

"Incredible," Bellingham stated on the club's official website. "I didn’t know he could shoot like that, but he’s very good. He’s a special player, and we are very happy to have him in our squad."

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The former Borussia Dortmund star also noted that Diomande is making a habit of scoring brilliant goals from outside the box. He referenced a previous spectacular effort, adding: "The goal against Leipzig was also amazing."

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✅ Streams all 380 LaLiga fixtures throughout the season in both English and Spanish, including every El Clásico fixture.

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✅ Bundles Spanish top-flight football alongside extensive European and domestic action, including the German Bundesliga, Copa del Rey, and FA Cup.

Monthly from$11.99
Ultimate Sports Bundle
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

✅ Carries ESPN Deportes, which broadcasts over 200 select LaLiga matches per season with traditional linear presentation and studio coverage.

✅ Includes local ABC stations and main ESPN channels for the high-profile marquee matches that are simulcast over traditional television.

✅ Allows you to record matches with unlimited Cloud DVR storage and stream up to four channels simultaneously on compatible TV devices.

Monthly from$32.99
Cable Replacement
DirecTV

DirecTV

✅ Carries local ABC stations and the main ESPN linear networks for marquee, nationally televised LaLiga fixtures without requiring an antenna.

✅ Offers ESPN Deportes either via the dedicated Spanish-first tiers (such as Óptimo Más) or as an add-on, giving you live TV commentary and dedicated studio coverage.

✅ Includes unlimited Cloud DVR storage and allows simultaneous streaming on unlimited compatible devices connected to your home network.

Monthly from$74.99
Total Coverage
espn+ logo

ESPN+

✅ Streams all 380 LaLiga fixtures throughout the season in both English and Spanish, including every El Clásico fixture.

✅ Provides full match replays, extended highlights, and Spanish football studio shows (such as LaLiga Confidential and ESPN FC) accessible whenever you want.

✅ Bundles Spanish top-flight football alongside extensive European and domestic action, including the German Bundesliga, Copa del Rey, and FA Cup.

Monthly from$11.99
Ultimate Sports Bundle
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

✅ Carries ESPN Deportes, which broadcasts over 200 select LaLiga matches per season with traditional linear presentation and studio coverage.

✅ Includes local ABC stations and main ESPN channels for the high-profile marquee matches that are simulcast over traditional television.

✅ Allows you to record matches with unlimited Cloud DVR storage and stream up to four channels simultaneously on compatible TV devices.

Monthly from$32.99

Bellingham reaches half-century milestone

Bellingham did not just provide glowing praise for his team-mate; he also enjoyed a massive milestone moment of his own against Racing. His 22nd-minute strike marked his 50th goal in a Real Madrid shirt.

"Reaching 50 goals with Real Madrid is very special," Bellingham stated. "Not only for me and my dreams but also for the team."

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Focus shifts to upcoming challenges

Los Blancos will now shift their focus to a Champions League match in the middle of the week. They are set to travel to face AEK on Wednesday, followed by a Liga encounter against Valencia over the weekend.

Starting his career as an intern at GOAL Indonesia in early 2021, Yosua was promoted to journalist that same year and has consistently written, focusing primarily on English and European football.

Covering the 2023 U-17 World Cup in Indonesia was one of his most memorable experiences. At the tournament, Yosua had the opportunity to meet and interview young talents who are now starting to shine at the elite level: Marc Guiu, Franco Mastantuono, and Claudio Echeverri.