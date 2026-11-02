Jude Bellingham BLOWN AWAY by Yan Diomande wondergoal as Real Madrid cruise past Racing Santander

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Real Madrid secured a comfortable Liga victory over Racing Santander, but it was a stunning strike from Yan Diomande that stole the show. Jude Bellingham was left entirely amazed by his team-mate's incredible volley as the squad cruised to three crucial points.

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Real Madrid cruise to comfortable victory

Madrid secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Racing Santander in Liga. The team dominated the contest from the first whistle, wrapping up all three points with a ruthless first-half attacking display.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring from the penalty spot just 11 minutes into the match. The early breakthrough set the tone for a highly productive afternoon in front of goal. Bellingham and Diomande then added to the tally to put the game completely out of reach. The dominant performance ensured a stress-free afternoon for the Los Blancos defence.

Bellingham blown away by Diomande

While Madrid delivered a comprehensive team performance, it was Diomande's sensational strike that generated the biggest reaction. The youngster unleashed a powerful volley from outside the penalty area in the 36th minute to make it 3-0. Bellingham was quick to express his amazement at the spectacular effort. Speaking after the game, the England international admitted he was completely taken aback by his team-mate's shooting ability.

"Incredible," Bellingham stated on the club's official website. "I didn’t know he could shoot like that, but he’s very good. He’s a special player, and we are very happy to have him in our squad."

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The former Borussia Dortmund star also noted that Diomande is making a habit of scoring brilliant goals from outside the box. He referenced a previous spectacular effort, adding: "The goal against Leipzig was also amazing."

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Bellingham reaches half-century milestone

Bellingham did not just provide glowing praise for his team-mate; he also enjoyed a massive milestone moment of his own against Racing. His 22nd-minute strike marked his 50th goal in a Real Madrid shirt.

"Reaching 50 goals with Real Madrid is very special," Bellingham stated. "Not only for me and my dreams but also for the team."

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Focus shifts to upcoming challenges

Los Blancos will now shift their focus to a Champions League match in the middle of the week. They are set to travel to face AEK on Wednesday, followed by a Liga encounter against Valencia over the weekend.