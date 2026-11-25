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Jude Bellingham has delivered a glowing tribute to Jose Mourinho, identifying the veteran manager as the primary reason behind his current world-class displays. The England international was the catalyst for a dominant second-half performance as Real Madrid dismantled PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

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Blancos talisman thriving at the Bernabeu

Bellingham delivered another Bernabeu masterclass on the European stage, scoring a sensational solo effort to help Madrid overturn a half-time deficit and dismantle PSV 5-1. Speaking after the rout, the England international suggested he is playing the best football of his career since swapping Borussia Dortmund for the Spanish capital. While his individual brilliance stole the headlines, the Blancos talisman was quick to deflect praise onto the dressing room and coaching setup for fueling his electric form. Feeling right at home in Madrid, the midfielder credited the collective spirit around the club for unlocking his game.

"Yes, it has been good. I received the ball and thought: 'I'm not going to pass, I'm going to shoot' and it was a goal. A very beautiful goal and that's why I'm very happy," he said, as quoted by Marca. "I'm really enjoying my football. I love the coach, his staff, my teammates. They help me a lot. That's why I'm playing well, because I have a lot of help from the whole team."

Bellingham hails Mourinho's influence

Bellingham has hailed Mourinho as the driving force behind his sensational form in Madrid's famous white shirt, crediting the Portuguese tactician with unlocking his full potential. Speaking candidly about his blistering performances, the England international dismissed the notion that his output is simply down to operating as an attacking midfielder, instead pointing to the tactical freedom he now enjoys across the pitch.

"I don't know if it's because I'm playing as an attacking midfielder. I think it's the versatility, to play deeper, to help build the play. I move a little further up the field to finish. I think Mourinho gives me a lot of confidence. Yes, that's why I'm playing well, because I'm happy," he stated, before simply adding: "Mourinho... period."

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Addressing halftime fury

Despite the positive result, the midfielder has lifted the lid on Mourinho's fiery half-time team talk, revealing that the 'Special One' was left far from impressed by his side's sluggish opening 45 minutes. Never one to mince his words when standards slip, the veteran tactician made his frustrations abundantly clear behind closed doors as he demanded an immediate reaction from his players after the interval.

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"Yes, a little angry, but it's normal, he's a top-level coach and expects much more from us, and I think we improved a lot in the second half," Bellingham revealed.

Respecting senior hierarchy in the Spanish capital

The England international also addressed the prospect of eventually wearing the captain's armband in the Spanish capital, though he was quick to play down any immediate ambitions out of respect for the dressing room's established hierarchy. Despite rapidly emerging as a vocal talisman on the pitch, Bellingham insisted he is in no rush to step on the toes of the club's senior figures, preferring instead to keep his head down and focus on his ongoing integration into life in Madrid.

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"I don't know, we already have very good captains, like Fede, Vini, Rodrygo, the guys who have done many seasons here. I am very well in my position, learning things, improving my Spanish a little and yes, I am learning a lot from my teammates," he explained.