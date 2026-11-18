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Endrick has opened up about his long-term ambitions at Real Madrid while acknowledging that his immediate future rests in the hands of manager Jose Mourinho. The Brazilian sensation reaffirmed his commitment to the Spanish giants despite intensifying transfer speculation linking him with a move to AC Milan.

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Mourinho holds the key to Endrick's future

Endrick has broken his silence on his uncertain club future, insisting his ultimate dream is to spend his entire career at the Santiago Bernabeu despite struggling for regular minutes. The young forward was speaking in the aftermath of Brazil's emphatic 7-0 friendly demolition of Singapore on Tuesday, using the international spotlight to openly address his ongoing battle for game time under Portuguese tactician Mourinho.

Rather than expressing frustration, the Selecao starlet placed the ball firmly in his manager's court regarding his path to the starting XI. "The decision is Mourinho's," Endrick said, as quoted by ESPN Brazil when pressed on whether he expects a more prominent role in the Spanish capital moving forward.

The wonderkid pledges life to Real Madrid

Endrick finds himself at the centre of intense transfer speculation, with whispers of a sensational loan switch to Milan gathering serious momentum ahead of the upcoming window. While the Brazilian wonderkid has publicly projected unwavering loyalty to Los Blancos, his recent admission that the manager ultimately dictates his fate has sparked fresh debate. Despite the swirling Serie A rumours, the teenage striker was quick to reaffirm his total devotion to the reigning European champions.

Shutting down suggestions of discontent, Endrick made his long-term allegiance crystal clear, declaring: "I am always available to help Real Madrid, which is the biggest club in the world. I hope to be able to spend my life there to help Real and my teammates."

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Bouncing back with the Selecao

The youngster was a focal point in Brazil's dominant display against Singapore, scoring one of the seven goals as the Selecao looked to move past a disappointing result earlier in the international break. The victory served as a necessary confidence booster following a loss to Japan, ensuring that the South American giants finished the calendar year on a positive note under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti.

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"It was a good game. We knew what kind of game it would be and it was very important for us to close the year. We were able to apply what we practiced, and now it's about continuing that," Endrick explained.

Looking ahead to the 2027 schedule

With the final international break of 2026 concluded, Brazil will not return to action for several months. Ancelotti’s side is set to face a challenging set of fixtures when the international calendar resumes in March 2027. Endrick emphasized the importance of maintaining fitness and form during the hiatus to ensure the team is ready for the high-level opposition awaiting them next year.

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"In March (of 2027) there will be difficult matches and we have to be prepared. This trip home is both good and bad. We're going back home, but we're not going back to the national team in a month. But we need to prepare well," the striker concluded.