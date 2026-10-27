Joan Laporta admits El Clasico pain but warns Real Madrid that Barcelona's 'expectations remain intact'

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Barcelona president Joan Laporta has opened up about the emotional toll of the recent El Clasico defeat, describing the loss to Real Madrid as a significant blow to the club. However, the Blaugrana chief remains defiant regarding the team's season objectives, insisting that their pursuit of major silverware is far from over despite the setback against their arch-rivals.

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Assessing the fallout from El Clasico defeat

Laporta has admitted that Sunday's loss to Madrid was a significant blow to the club’s supporters, but he remains steadfast in his belief that the team’s season goals are still within reach. Speaking ahead of the Ballon d'Or ceremony in London, the president reflected on the difficulties faced during the high-stakes encounter, where the Blaugrana struggled to impose their usual tactical dominance on the pitch.

“Sunday's defeat was a tough blow, but our expectations remain intact. The team is made up of very young players who recover very quickly. We weren't able to play our game, but we're still in first place," Laporta said, as quoted by Marca.

Laporta urges calm despite derby defeat

The president noted that the youthful nature of the current squad is a strength, suggesting that these players possess the resilience required to move past a derby defeat. While the performance left much to be desired, Laporta’s message was one of continuity rather than panic, reinforcing the idea that one match will not define a campaign that has otherwise started with significant promise under the new technical leadership.

"You analyzed it very well, as did our coach. They marked our key players. But this is a marathon, not a sprint, and we have to keep going. We're still in first place," he stated.

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Total faith in Hansi Flick’s philosophy

Central to Laporta’s optimism is the work of Hansi Flick, whom he described as the perfect fit for the Catalan giants. The president revealed that Flick’s adherence to the club's historic principles, combined with his own modern adaptations, was the primary reason for his appointment earlier this year. The German coach has managed to blend the traditional requirements of the Barcelona faithful with a more direct and vertical approach to attacking football.

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"Flick is the ideal coach for Barca. He understands our unique style of football. We chose Hansi because of the philosophy he champions: a vertical style of play that we're loving. We've won La Liga two years in a row, and this year we want to win it again, as well as the Champions League," Laporta explained.

European ambitions and tactical identity

The pursuit of the Champions League remains a top priority for the board, as the trophy has remained out of reach for the club for several seasons. Laporta believes that the tactical discipline instilled by Flick, particularly the aggressive high defensive line and relentless pressing, will be the key to competing against the elite of European football once again.

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"We're very excited about winning the Champions League, which has eluded us so far. He plays a style of football based on the three Ps: possession, positioning, and pressing," Laporta concluded.