Jamie Carragher doubles down on Aston Villa & Man Utd hierarchy claims after 'shut up' outburst and legal action threat from Unai Emery's side

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Jamie Carragher has refused to back away from his controversial assessment of the hierarchy in English football, despite a heated fallout with Aston Villa supporters. The former Liverpool defender previously sparked outrage by suggesting Unai Emery should be targeted by Manchester United, a comment that nearly landed him in a legal battle.

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Sky Sports pundit avoids legal action

The former Liverpool man initially caused a stir when he tipped Emery for the managerial vacancy at Old Trafford. This prompted a fierce backlash from the Villa faithful, culminating in Carragher telling them to "shut the f*** up" on social media.

The Birmingham club seriously considered taking legal action over the explosive outburst. However, they ultimately abandoned those plans after receiving a formal apology from the former Liverpool defender.

Carragher explains the gulf in stature

Writing in his Telegraph column, Carragher sought to clarify his position while maintaining that a clear football hierarchy still exists. He stressed that his intention was never to disrespect Emery's current employers.

"What is beyond doubt is that by every metric defining a club’s size, United eclipse Villa: honours won, fanbase size, financial power, history, global status," Carragher wrote. "In that head-to-head, it’s not even close. It did not strike me as controversial to suggest that when a club of United’s size wants Aston Villa’s managers or players, traditionally they get them."

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Differing expectations at Old Trafford and Villa Park

Emery has transformed Villa, guiding them to a Europa League triumph and securing Champions League qualification twice in three seasons. Despite this phenomenal success, Carragher believes the managerial pressure in Manchester remains entirely unique.

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"United clearly are not at the level of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG right now," he added. "But when any manager goes to Old Trafford, over the course of their contract they will be expected to build a team that will go head to head with those European giants. Anything less is failure. Villa are not judged to that standard.

"Emery is Villa’s best coach since their 1981 title-winner Ron Saunders, but he can take his side to Barcelona, get soundly beaten 3-0, and it will be brushed off as an understandable setback against European aristocracy. United managers cannot suffer that kind of loss without more scrutiny."

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Emery heads to a struggling Manchester United

Emery will take his Villa side to Old Trafford this weekend. They face a United team currently managed by Michael Carrick, who are sitting just above the relegation zone on goal difference alone.

While Villa will be eager to bounce back from their heavy midweek defeat in Catalonia, the crushing weight of expectation remains firmly on the hosts.