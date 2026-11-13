James Milner confirms emotional Liverpool return as Reds icon prepares to 'pull on the red shirt' again at Anfield

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James Milner is set to make an emotional return to Anfield after being confirmed as the first participant for the upcoming Liverpool Legends charity fixture. The versatile midfielder, who called time on his illustrious playing career at the end of the 2025-26 season, will once again represent the club where he enjoyed his most successful years.

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First name on the teamsheet

The 40-year-old recently retired following a 24-year professional career, bowing out after a final stint with Brighton. He amassed 658 appearances across six clubs, but is best remembered for his remarkable eight-year spell on Merseyside.

Now, Milner will lace up his boots once more on March 27, 2027. He has been revealed as the first player to commit to the annual LFC Legends match, where former Reds stars will face off against Inter icons.

Milner 'thrilled' to return

Expressing his excitement about the upcoming exhibition, Milner highlighted his deep connection to the club and their fanbase. He admitted that the opportunity to play at Anfield was impossible to turn down.

"I’m thrilled to have the chance to pull on the red shirt again and step back out at Anfield," Milner told the club's official website. "It’s a special place, and playing there in front of the supporters is a feeling like no other.

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"What makes the legends match so special is that it’s about more than football. It’s a chance to give something back to the fans while supporting the work of the LFC Foundation. I’m delighted to be the first to sign up and can’t wait to be part of it."

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A decorated career and community impact

The announcement was accompanied by glowing praise from the club. A statement detailed his immense contribution during the Jurgen Klopp era, noting: "Former Reds vice-captain Milner, who recently brought the curtain down on an outstanding 24-year Premier League career, is the first confirmed player for the home team.

"The midfielder spent eight successful years with Liverpool after joining on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2015, making 332 appearances and playing an integral role in one of the most successful eras in the club’s history. A model of consistency, versatility and professionalism, Milner helped Liverpool lift six major honours, including the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League title in 2020."

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Beyond his on-pitch achievements, the James Milner Foundation has partnered with the LFC Foundation for a decade. Their joint efforts have supported thousands of local children through holiday camps and free football programmes in Anfield and Toxteth.

Filling out the squad

Further additions to the Liverpool Legends squad will be revealed in the coming months ahead of the 3pm kick-off against Inter.

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Previous charity fixtures have proven immensely successful, with 10 matches raising over £10m for community projects. The most recent clash featured a 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund and saw Klopp return to the Anfield sidelines as an assistant coach, setting a high bar for next spring's occasion.