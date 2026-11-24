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Premier League referees' chief Howard Webb has backed the decision to send off Leny Yoro against Liverpool, just hours after the FA overturned the Manchester United defender's red card. Webb said "most people would see that as a correct decision", as officials' audio was released showing VAR believed Alexander Isak would "likely" have reached the ball first.

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Webb stands by Barrott's call

Webb has insisted referee Sam Barrott was right to dismiss Yoro after eight minutes of Sunday's 4-0 defeat at Anfield, even though United won their appeal for wrongful dismissal. Yoro had been sent off for bringing down Isak as he ran through on goal.

Speaking on Match Officials Mic'd Up, Webb said: "There's a question mark, I guess, around whether or not he would get onto that ball before Lammens. Now, in the moment, the referee looked at it and felt he would. That was the referee's call made on the field."

'Certainly not clearly wrong'

Webb explained that the VAR did not find the on-field decision to be a clear and obvious error. "It wasn't going to be something that was clearly and obviously wrong and therefore allowed that decisive on-field decision to stand," he said.

"And I think by and large most people would see that as a correct decision with Isak moving quickly on towards that ball. The alternative view is that Lammens might get there first, but I think it's a little bit debatable, I guess. Certainly not clearly wrong."

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VAR audio reveals officials' thinking

The released audio showed VAR John Brooks studying whether Isak would beat goalkeeper Senne Lammens to the ball. "So, at full speed, Isak maintains his momentum and likely gets on the end of it. Certainly not clearly wrong that he doesn't. So I think the DOGSO is confirmed," Brooks said.

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Assistant VAR Paul Howard agreed. However, Mauricio Pochettino had been furious with the decision, insisting Isak's heavy touch meant the ball "wasn't in his control" and that the challenge was "never a foul".

Yoro free to face Brentford

The successful appeal means Yoro is available for Saturday's Premier League clash with Brentford at Old Trafford. The FA's independent commission will publish its written reasons in due course.

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Webb's comments, however, are unlikely to settle the debate over one of the most contentious calls of the season.