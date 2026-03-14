Both Inter and Atalanta took heavy blows in their last matches, but now it’s about turning the page as these two sides square off in league action.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Inter vs Atalanta as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Inter vs Atalanta with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Inter vs Atalanta kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Giuseppe Meazza

Inter vs Atalanta kicks off on 14 Mar at 09:00 EST and 14:00 GMT.

Match preview

The latest Milan derby came with plenty at stake. Inter were chasing the title, while Milan knew they had to win to keep their hopes alive. And they did just that, beating their rivals again at San Siro.

For Inter, it was a tough blow. Their unbeaten league run since November is gone, and they’ve now lost three of their last six matches - far more than earlier in the season. Even so, they’re still in a strong position for the Scudetto and remain close to the Coppa Italia final.

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Next up is Atalanta, a fixture Inter usually control at San Siro. Atalanta haven’t won there in over a decade, and history suggests they’ll struggle again. To make matters worse, they’re coming off a heavy 6–1 defeat to Bayern in the Champions League, which all but ended their European dream.

In Serie A, Atalanta’s form has dipped too. They’ve dropped points against Sassuolo and Udinese, and while Raffaele Palladino’s arrival gave them a lift earlier in the season, they’ll need to rediscover that spark quickly if they want to stay in the race for Europe.

Key stats & injury news

Inter are still missing their leader, Lautaro Martínez, who’s been the standout striker in Serie A this season. There’s a chance Hakan Çalhanoğlu could make his return after sitting out the derby, while Alessandro Bastoni is a slight question mark.

Atalanta have their own concerns. Palladino is hoping Ederson can finally shake off his muscle injury, but Giacomo Raspadori and Charles De Ketelaere may not be fully ready yet, having only just come back to training.

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When it comes to this matchup, history leans heavily toward Inter. They haven’t lost to Atalanta in the league since 2018 and have strung together seven straight wins in the fixture.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter vs Atalanta today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: