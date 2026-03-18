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FA Cup
team-logoBirmingham
St Andrew's Knighthead Park
team-logoLeeds
Watch it on ESPN 2Watch it on Fubo
James Freemantle

Translated by

How to watch today's Birmingham vs Leeds FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Birmingham and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news

Promotion-chasing Birmingham and Premier League Leeds meet at St. Andrew's in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Birmingham vs Leeds, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAFubo USA
UKTNT Sports
AustraliabeIN Sports Australia
CanadaSportsnet
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass georestrictions with aVPNGet Express!

How to watch and live stream Birmingham vs Leeds for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Stream Birmingham vs Leeds live onFuboStart free trial

Birmingham vs Leeds kick-off time

crest
FA Cup - FA Cup
St Andrew's Knighthead Park

Birmingham vs Leeds kicks off on 15 Feb 2026 at 07:00 EST and 12:00 GMT.

Match preview

Chris Davies' Birmingham is in good form, looking to extend an eight-game undefeated run across all competitions. A seven-game unbeaten sequence in the Championship has them just a point below Wrexham, who occupy the final playoff place. They survived a late scare to beat League Two side Cambridge 3-2 away from home to book their place here.

Cambridge United v Birmingham City - Emirates FA Cup Third RoundGetty Images

Daniel Farke's Leeds are in similarly good shape with five wins, seven draws and only two defeats in their last 14 outings, a run which has made them feel much more comfortable in the race to stay in the Premier League. We could see rotation from their German manager, although their squad isn't the biggest. With six days between this and their next league match against Villa, they'll be taking it as seriously as possible.

Derby County v Leeds United - Emirates FA Cup Third RoundGetty Images

Injury news, key stats

After recovering from a calf injury to make his first appearance of 2026 against West Brom, boyhood Birmingham fan Demarai Gray could start.

Birmingham City v Derby County - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images

A number of notable long-term absentees remain for Blues, including Ethan Laird, Alex Cochrane, Lee Buchanan and now Paik Seung-ho.

For Leeds, Pascal Struijk is on the sidelines due to a hip problem, and leading striker Dom Calvert-Lewin missed their 2-2 draw at Chelsea and is doubtful here.

Since their 4-3 loss at St James' Park to Newcastle on January 7, Leeds have only lost once in six matches across all competitions.

Chelsea v Leeds United - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Team news & squads

Birmingham vs Leeds lineups

BirminghamHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestLEE
21
R. Allsop
26
B. Osayi-Samuel
37
J. Panzo
4
C. Klarer
31
K. Wagner
10
D. Gray
14
J. Solis
23
C. Vicente
7
T. Doyle
28
J. Stansfield
29
A. Priske
1
L. Perri
23
S. Bornauw
24
J. Justin
15
J. Bijol
29
W. Gnonto
8
S. Longstaff
19
N. Okafor
22
A. Tanaka
40
F. Buonanotte
3
G. Gudmundsson
14
L. Nmecha

3-4-2-1

LEEAway team crest

BIR
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Davies

LEE
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Farke

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

BIR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

LEE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

BIR

Last 5 matches

LEE

2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

6

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Birmingham vs Leeds today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS ( usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Bypass georestrictions with aVPNGet Express!

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