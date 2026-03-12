The Round of 16 of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup continues as Cincinnati hosts Mexican giants Tigres at TQL Stadium.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of FC Cincinnati vs Tigres, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

FC Cincinnati vs Tigres kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup TQL Stadium

FC Cincinnati vs Tigres will kick off on 12 Mar 2026 at 20:00 EST.

Match preview

This first-leg CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 clash pits struggling Cincinnati against a Tigres side high on confidence after a massive Liga MX win.

Cincinnati are in poor form in the MLS, losing back-to-back matches, most recently against Toronto. Brazilian attacking midfielder Evander returned from injury in that game, which is a timely boost for the Orange & Blue, who have failed to find the back of the net in consecutive MLS matches.

Tigres arrive in Ohio in good spirits after defeating cross-town rivals Monterrey 1-0 in the Clásico Regiomontano on Saturday. Legendary French striker André-Pierre Gignac, now 40, came off the bench to dramatically score the only goal in stoppage time.

Key stats & injury news

Cincinnati's Kristian Fletcher is out with a long-term cruciate ligament injury.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CIN Last 2 matches TIG 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Tigres 3 - 1 FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati 1 - 1 Tigres 2 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

