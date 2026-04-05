Historic decision regarding the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain are gearing up to host Liverpool in a highly anticipated clash next Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Liverpool qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals after a resounding 4-0 victory over Turkish side Galatasaray in the second leg of the round of 16 at Anfield, with the Reds overturning a 1-0 first-leg deficit to progress 4-1 on aggregate.

As for Paris Saint-Germain, they qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals after a crushing victory over Chelsea, winning 8-2 on aggregate over the two legs.

According to the newspaper L’Équipe, for the first time, the authorities will allow Paris Saint-Germain to host 5% of the visiting team’s supporters, in accordance with UEFA regulations.

Last year, 2,000 Liverpool fans attended the Reds’ 1-0 victory at the Parc des Princes on 5 March, in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

On Wednesday evening, the Parc des Princes will see a change: 2,376 Liverpool fans will attend, equivalent to 5% of the stadium’s capacity, in accordance with UEFA regulations.

The authorities had previously imposed a precautionary measure on Paris Saint-Germain, limiting attendance to 2,000 visiting fans, equivalent to 4.2% of the stadium’s capacity, but the upcoming match will see that figure increased.

The previous situation had put the Parisian club under pressure from rival clubs and made it difficult for them to secure 5% of tickets for their away matches, which are sometimes played in stadiums larger than their own.

However, the police have granted permission for the upcoming match to be held under the new rules, without a long-term commitment, and have simply required the installation of a safety net in the away supporters’ stands.

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