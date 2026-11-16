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Germany vs Netherlands Match Preview

Germany host the Netherlands at Berlin's Olympiastadion in a decisive UEFA Nations League Group A2 fixture that will determine who advances to the quarter-finals. The stakes could not be clearer: Jürgen Klopp's side must win to avoid the play-offs, while Xavi Hernández's Netherlands outfit arrive knowing a draw may be enough to seal top spot.

Germany come in with genuine momentum after a composed 3-1 win in Belgrade against Serbia. Florian Wirtz pulled the strings throughout, and Brajan Gruda added the third to underline the squad depth Klopp has been building. The German coach has been candid that the rebuild process takes precedence, but he has also made clear this group wants to seize the moment in front of their home fans.

The Netherlands arrive in an entirely different gear. Their 7-0 dismantling of Greece in Amsterdam equalled the biggest margin of victory in Nations League history, with Tijjani Reijnders scoring three times in 21 minutes. Donyell Malen rounded off the scoring and has spoken of intensive video sessions with Xavi that are sharpening his game at international level.

Xavi has transformed the Oranje into a side that suffocates opponents with possession and punishes transitions at pace. Cody Gakpo, deployed on the left flank, is central to that plan - pressing high, running in behind, and linking play with precision. The tactical contrast with Klopp's Gegenpressing identity makes this a genuinely compelling match-up.

Frenkie de Jong has been ruled out after picking up a minor injury during the Greece game, a blow for the Dutch given his influence in midfield. Germany will be without no reported absentees, giving Klopp a full hand to play as he sets up what he has called a "final" in Berlin.

Kai Havertz has spoken about his Arsenal teammate Jurrien Timber with warmth off the pitch, but both players have made it clear the friendship stops at kick-off. Timber scored twice in the last outing and will be one of Germany's primary concerns defensively.

For details on how to watch Germany vs Netherlands live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on below.

Team News and Injury Latest

Jürgen Klopp's projected XI consists of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Nathaniel Brown, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck, Philipp Treu, Derry Scherhant, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Florian Wirtz, Joshua Kimmich, Brajan Gruda, and Kai Havertz. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the German squad ahead of this fixture.

Xavi Hernández is without Frenkie de Jong, who was withdrawn at half-time against Greece as a precaution and has since been ruled out. Brian Brobbey and Nathan Ake are also unavailable. The Netherlands' projected XI reads: Bart Verbruggen, Micky van de Ven, Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Jan Paul van Hecke, Cody Gakpo, Teun Koopmeiners, Tijjani Reijnders, Joey Veerman, Crysencio Summerville, and Donyell Malen.

Head-to-Head Record and Recent Form

The two sides met earlier in this Nations League group phase, drawing 1-1 in Amsterdam in September 2026, with Felix Nmecha scoring for Germany before Cody Gakpo equalised late on. In their previous Nations League meeting in October 2024, Germany won 1-0 at home, while a September 2024 clash in Amsterdam ended 2-2. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, Germany have one win, three draws and one defeat against the Netherlands.

Germany have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat across their last five UEFA Nations League matches, scoring four goals and conceding two. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win away to Serbia, and they also beat Serbia 2-0 earlier in the group phase. Their only defeat came at home to Greece, a 1-0 loss in September.

The Netherlands have won four and drawn one of their last five matches, scoring 14 goals and conceding five. Their last outing produced the 7-0 win over Greece, and they also recorded back-to-back wins over Serbia - 2-1 and 1-2 on the road. Their sole dropped points came in a 2-2 draw with Greece in October.