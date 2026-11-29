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Unbeaten Primeira Liga leaders Porto can open a 12-point gap over Sporting and achieve Portugal's best league start in 54 years on Sunday night. Ahead of the Estadio do Dragao showdown, head coach Francesco Farioli demanded his players show zero fear and "give their lives for FC Porto."

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Unbeaten Porto chase 54-year record in Sporting showdown

Reigning champions Porto host Sporting at the Estadio do Dragao on Sunday night (8:30 pm) knowing a 12th straight Primeira Liga victory will stretch their lead over their Lisbon rivals to 12 points and deliver the best start by a Portuguese top-flight side since 1972/73.

Backed by the league's meanest defence—conceding just five goals in 11 matches—and Spanish top scorers Borja Sainz (six goals) and Gabri Veiga (five goals, four assists), Francesco Farioli's side aim to crush Sporting's title hopes early despite injuries to Smalling, Vasco Sousa and Gabriel Mec.

'Sweat for the shirt and give their lives for FC Porto'

With all four wingers and three strikers—Samu, Santiago Gimenez and Andre Silva—available together for one of the first times this season, Farioli insisted total commitment and work rate will decide the Classico.

"This is one of those games where any kind of fear cannot be present. We should only think about contesting one play at a time, because that's what will determine the final result," Farioli said. "What counts is the soul of the team... the players must be prepared to start or come off the bench, to sweat for the shirt and give their lives for FC Porto: I don't want to do calculations. I want to see attitude at all times."

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He added: "In recent months, we haven't had the luxury of having all four of our wingers and three strikers available; tomorrow will be one of the first games where that happens... Whoever starts as number 9 tomorrow has to sweat for the shirt and give their all for this club."

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Farioli flags pressing lessons and Fonseca's midfield square

Reflecting on Porto's 1-0 UEFA Champions League win away to Feyenoord in Rotterdam, Farioli admitted his side must recover the ball earlier and run extra metres against a Sporting team reshaped by his former Ligue 1 rival Paulo Fonseca.

"Regarding the square formation in midfield, I think it's one of Paulo Fonseca's trademarks. At Lille, he did it very well with Cabella dropping deep. Now we see Suarez dropping back to create this square," Farioli explained. "The game in Feyenoord was one of our weakest defensively. We lacked the ability to run a few more meters to be the team we want to be... Running a few more meters than the opponent will be one of the keys to winning."

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Dragao atmosphere set to fuel decisive title statement

Farioli emphasised that home support at the Estadio do Dragao will act as an essential extra force as Porto look to overcome past set-piece frustrations against Sporting.

"This game will be played not only on the field, but also off the pitch. In that sense, the support of the Estadio do Dragao will be an extra force without which we cannot succeed," Farioli concluded.