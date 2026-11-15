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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoFrance
Matmut Atlantique
team-logoTurkiye
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France vs Turkiye live streams: How to watch UEFA Nations League A soccer for free and without cable

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between France and Turkiye, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Today's soccer game between France and Turkiye will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 2, which viewers in the USA can watch live for free using a five day free Fubo trial.

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What Fubo plan is [CHANNEL] on?

You can find Fox Sports 2 on the following Fubo plan(s):

  • Pro
  • Elite

France vs Turkiye Match Preview

France host Turkey at the Stade Atlantique Bordeaux Métropole on Sunday evening, in a UEFA Nations League Group A1 finale that can determine who finishes top of the table.

Zinedine Zidane's side arrive on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Italy at the San Siro in Milan, but that was their only defeat in the group so far with Michael Olise Les Bleus' only goalscorer.

Turkey travel to Bordeaux having lost 2-1 at home to Belgium on Thursday. Arda Güler gave his side the lead on 20 minutes, only for the visitors to mount an instant comeback through Kevin De Bruyne and Charles De Ketelaere.

France are fighting for the top spot in Group A1, and they go into this one in second place level on 10 points with Italy while Belgium trail on nine. They've won three, drawn one and lost one in their last five outings, scoring eight and conceding five.

Turkey have lost all five of their games in the competition and have 0 points while scoring three and conceding 13.

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Team News and Injury Latest

Zinedine Zidane has not confirmed a probable starting XI, and no injury or suspension data has been provided for France ahead of the match. Team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Sergen Yalçın has similarly not released a projected lineup for Turkey, with no confirmed injury or suspension information currently available. Further squad updates are expected in the build-up to Sunday's game.

France vs Turkiye Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
France crest
France
FRA
Formation
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR
4-2-3-1
M. MaignanM. MaignanA. DioufA. Dioufteam-logoS. KumbediI. KonateI. KonateJ. JacquetJ. JacquetR. CherkiR. CherkiL. Da CunhaL. Da CunhaM. OliseM. OliseE. CamavingaE. CamavingaB. BarcolaB. BarcolaK. MbappeK. MbappeU. CakirU. CakirA. BardakciA. BardakciM. CelikM. CelikF. KadiogluF. KadiogluM. DemiralM. DemiralB. YilmazB. YilmazA. GulerA. GulerY. AkgunY. AkgunH. CalhanogluH. CalhanogluO. KokcuO. KokcuE. UnalE. Unal
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR
4-2-3-1
France

Starting XI

Turkiye

Manager

  • Z. Zidane
  • S. Yalcin

Head-to-Head Record and Recent Form

France won the last meeting between these teams by a score of 0-1 away in September. Other key meetings include a 1-1 draw in Euros qualifying in October 2019 while Turkey won 2-0 in June of the same year.

Head to Head

FranceDrawTurkiye
3
1
1
UEFA Nations League A
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
0
France badge
France
FRA
1
FT
European Championship Qualification
France badge
France
FRA
1
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
1
FT
European Championship Qualification
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
2
France badge
France
FRA
0
FT
Friendlies
France badge
France
FRA
1
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
0
FT
Friendlies
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
0
France badge
France
FRA
4
FT
7Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5
FRA

FRA - Form

TUR
W0-1
BEL
W0-1
ITA
D1-1
BEL
W4-1
ITA
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
TUR

TUR - Form

FRA
L0-1
ITA
L1-4
BEL
L3-0
ITA
L3-1
BEL
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5


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