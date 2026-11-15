Today's soccer game between France and Turkiye will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 2, which viewers in the USA can watch live for free using a five day free Fubo trial.

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France vs Turkiye Match Preview

France host Turkey at the Stade Atlantique Bordeaux Métropole on Sunday evening, in a UEFA Nations League Group A1 finale that can determine who finishes top of the table.

Zinedine Zidane's side arrive on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Italy at the San Siro in Milan, but that was their only defeat in the group so far with Michael Olise Les Bleus' only goalscorer.

Turkey travel to Bordeaux having lost 2-1 at home to Belgium on Thursday. Arda Güler gave his side the lead on 20 minutes, only for the visitors to mount an instant comeback through Kevin De Bruyne and Charles De Ketelaere.

France are fighting for the top spot in Group A1, and they go into this one in second place level on 10 points with Italy while Belgium trail on nine. They've won three, drawn one and lost one in their last five outings, scoring eight and conceding five.

Turkey have lost all five of their games in the competition and have 0 points while scoring three and conceding 13.

Team News and Injury Latest

Zinedine Zidane has not confirmed a probable starting XI, and no injury or suspension data has been provided for France ahead of the match. Team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Sergen Yalçın has similarly not released a projected lineup for Turkey, with no confirmed injury or suspension information currently available. Further squad updates are expected in the build-up to Sunday's game.

Head-to-Head Record and Recent Form

France won the last meeting between these teams by a score of 0-1 away in September. Other key meetings include a 1-1 draw in Euros qualifying in October 2019 while Turkey won 2-0 in June of the same year.



