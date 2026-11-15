Standards raised! USMNT aces Balogun and Robinson speak out on Pochettino's Manchester United exit

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USMNT forwards and defenders have opened up about Mauricio Pochettino's transformative impact after his departure for Manchester United. Both Folarin Balogun and Antonee Robinson emphasized that the squad is determined to maintain the elite standards instilled by the Argentine coach.

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Balogun and Robinson address Pochettino's exit

As Mauricio Pochettino prepares to leave his role as head coach of the United States Men's National Team to take charge at Manchester United, senior players are reflecting on his immense impact. Over more than two years at the helm, the Argentine coach fundamentally raised the competitive bar across every department of U.S. Soccer.

Forward Folarin Balogun and fullback Antonee Robinson have both spoken candidly about how Pochettino's uncompromising standards changed the culture within the national team camp.

Folarin Balogun on raising standards

Balogun pointed out that Pochettino's arrival injected a new level of intensity into training sessions and matchday preparations alike. The striker stressed that the players now feel a collective responsibility to uphold the culture built over the last two years.

"The benefit and the blessing when you have a great coach is you know the standard," Balogun noted.

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"Poch has definitely raised the standard since he's been in charge. I think you guys have seen that—the intensity of training, how we approach games."

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Antonee Robinson on working with Pochettino

Robinson echoed those sentiments, highlighting how elite European coaching rumors never disrupted the daily work environment within the USMNT. The fullback praised Pochettino's elite pedigree and noted how lucky the player pool was to work under his guidance.

"For us to have a manager who's linked with those sorts of jobs means you know we're very lucky, and we know that we're working with a top-class manager, but that never seems to leak into the work we do," Robinson explained.

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Sustaining momentum into the 2030 cycle

With Pochettino's tenure concluding following the upcoming Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals against Haiti, the squad's focus remains entirely locked on maintaining momentum. Both Balogun and Robinson emphasized that the player leadership group must take ownership of the culture moving forward.

As U.S. Soccer transitions toward the 2030 FIFA World Cup cycle, the legacy left behind by Pochettino ensures the Stars and Stripes enter their next chapter with an unbreakable, winning mindset.