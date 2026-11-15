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Alvino Hanafi

Standards raised! USMNT aces Balogun and Robinson speak out on Pochettino's Manchester United exit

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USMNT forwards and defenders have opened up about Mauricio Pochettino's transformative impact after his departure for Manchester United. Both Folarin Balogun and Antonee Robinson emphasized that the squad is determined to maintain the elite standards instilled by the Argentine coach.

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Balogun and Robinson address Pochettino's exit

As Mauricio Pochettino prepares to leave his role as head coach of the United States Men's National Team to take charge at Manchester United, senior players are reflecting on his immense impact. Over more than two years at the helm, the Argentine coach fundamentally raised the competitive bar across every department of U.S. Soccer.

Forward Folarin Balogun and fullback Antonee Robinson have both spoken candidly about how Pochettino's uncompromising standards changed the culture within the national team camp.

Folarin Balogun on raising standards

Balogun pointed out that Pochettino's arrival injected a new level of intensity into training sessions and matchday preparations alike. The striker stressed that the players now feel a collective responsibility to uphold the culture built over the last two years.

"The benefit and the blessing when you have a great coach is you know the standard," Balogun noted.

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"Poch has definitely raised the standard since he's been in charge. I think you guys have seen that—the intensity of training, how we approach games."

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Antonee Robinson on working with Pochettino

Robinson echoed those sentiments, highlighting how elite European coaching rumors never disrupted the daily work environment within the USMNT. The fullback praised Pochettino's elite pedigree and noted how lucky the player pool was to work under his guidance.

"For us to have a manager who's linked with those sorts of jobs means you know we're very lucky, and we know that we're working with a top-class manager, but that never seems to leak into the work we do," Robinson explained.

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Sustaining momentum into the 2030 cycle

With Pochettino's tenure concluding following the upcoming Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals against Haiti, the squad's focus remains entirely locked on maintaining momentum. Both Balogun and Robinson emphasized that the player leadership group must take ownership of the culture moving forward.

As U.S. Soccer transitions toward the 2030 FIFA World Cup cycle, the legacy left behind by Pochettino ensures the Stars and Stripes enter their next chapter with an unbreakable, winning mindset.

Written byAlvino Hanafi

News Writer

A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.

 

Football Story

Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.

 

Areas of Expertise

Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .

 

Favourite Footballing Memory

Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.

 

My All-Time XI

It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.

 

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